The Bulldawgs will look to rebound from a home loss today, when they travel to play Waco at 8 p.m.
Copperas Cove suffered a 65-52 defeat against visiting Ellison on Tuesday as the Eagles used a surge late in the first half to take control of the contest.
After tying the game 22-22 on Bulldawgs junior Ahmad Pierce’s fastbreak layup, Ellison responded with nine unanswered points to take a 31-24 lead into halftime. Then, the Eagles opened the third quarter with a 7-4 run punctuated by five consecutive points, and Copperas Cove never got closer than seven points for the duration of the game.
Damon Hewing led the Bulldawgs in scoring with 17 points, while Pierce finished with 10 points as Copperas Cove’s leading scorers were limited offensively. Bulldawgs senior Quinton Ford had nine points and seven rebounds, and senior post Tyrese Taylor added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Copperas Cove (17-11, 4-5 District 12-6A) enters tonight situated fourth in the standings behind No. 18 Shoemaker (8-1), Ellison (7-2) and Waco Midway (7-2). Waco (3-5), Belton (3-6), Killeen (3-6), Temple (3-6) and Harker Heights (2-7) round out the standings.
Next week, the Bulldawgs host the Panthers on Tuesday before having their final bye on Jan. 25.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs dominated the second quarter Tuesday, limiting Ellison to just two field goals, and never eased up, winning 56-40 to remain tied for second place with Harker Heights in the district standings.
Copperas Cove (23-7, 8-3) took a 13-11 advantage into the second quarter, the Lady Bulldawgs scored the first six points of the period as part of a 10-2 run before responding to Ellison’s first field goal of the period with 10 unanswered points.
The Lady Eagles recorded the final five points of the half, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.
Madison Griffon scored a game-high 17 points to go with six assists for Copperas Cove, while teammates Madisen Honea and Kaysha McCloud added 13 points apiece. McCloud also contributed nine rebounds and five steals in the win.
With the win, the Lady Bulldawgs remain tied with Harker Heights (8-3) for second place in the district standings behind only Midway (9-2). Belton (6-5), Temple (5-5), Ellison (5-6), Killeen (5-6), Waco (2-8) and Shoemaker (0-10) follow.
Copperas Cove returns to the court today, traveling to Waco for a 6:30 p.m. start before hosting the Pantherettes on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Bulldawgs suffered a 5-0 loss to Belton at home Tuesday to open their district schedule.
Copperas Cove allowed three goals within the first 20 minutes of the match before holding the Lady Tigers scoreless for the next 58 minutes. In the final two minutes of the match, however, Belton recorded two more goals.
The Lady Bulldawgs will look to capture their first district victory tonight, when they travel to play Killeen. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bulldawgs lost their district opener at Belton on Tuesday, falling 3-0.
The Tigers scored twice in the first half, and they added their final goal on a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
Copperas Cove hosts Killeen tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldawg Stadium before traveling to play at Midway on Tuesday.
