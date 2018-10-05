The Bulldawgs will look to collect their second consecutive District 12-6A victory tonight, when they host Waco.
The Lions enter the contest with an overall record of 1-3, including a 0-2 showing to start district.
For the season, Waco has been outscored 131-59, and has not won a game since beating Waco University 29-22 in the season opener. It was the Trojans' 47th consecutive loss.
Copperas Cove (3-2, 1-2) is coming off its first district victory under head coach Jack Alvarez after beating Ellison 53-26 last week.
The Bulldawgs scored 14 unanswered points in the first quarter before inflating their cushion to 28-12 at halftime, and Copperas Cove went on to cap off the contest with a 19-point fourth quarter.
Senior running back Shontez Simmons paced the Bulldawgs’ offense, rushing for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, while teammate Easton Simpson, a senior, completed 12 of 19 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown to Quinton Lewis, who finished with two catches for 49 yards.
Junior running back Micah Cox (24-150, 2 TDs), junior receiver Jahmeel Rice (4-68) and senior tight end Trevor Troy (2-69) also delivered impressive performances for Copperas Cove.
Kickoff for tonight’s contest is set for 7:30.
VOLLEYBALL
The No. 13 Lady Bulldawgs earned a straight-set victory against Shoemaker on Tuesday despite losing one of their best players to an injury over the weekend.
Copperas Cove (35-2, 10-1) maintained its position atop the district standings by beating the Lady Grey Wolves 25-8, 25-15, 25-16 behind strong showings from multiple players.
Janice Fa’aola led the Lady Bulldawgs’ offense with 12 kills, while teammate Aidan Chace added 10 kills and 11 assists to complement Kamryn Ash’s team-high 32 assists.
Defensively, Leah Powell posted 22 digs, and Jada Close and Christina Pettigrew each finished with three blocks.
It was the first match for Copperas Cove without standout libero Kristen Wasiak, who broke the little finger on her left hand during practice Saturday. The injury could potentially end her season.
Wasiak was an all-state second team selection and was named all-district co-defensive player of the year last season as a junior.
Aviyon Wilborn, a senior, replaced Wasiak at libero, finishing with 19 digs against Shoemaker.
The Lady Bulldawgs, who are tied with Waco Midway for first place in district, host Waco today at 5:30 p.m. before playing at Harker Heights on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Copperas Cove will run its final race before the district meet today, traveling to take part in the Lampasas Invitational.
The district meet is set for Oct. 11 at Waco’s Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.
The top three teams and the top 10 individuals at district advance to compete at the Region II-6A meet in Grand Prairie on Oct. 22. The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state meet.
The state meet is scheduled for Nov. 3 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.
TENNIS
Copperas Cove defeated Ellison 17-2 on Tuesday, improving its district record to 6-1 and its overall record to 18-6.
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs play Fredericksburg today at Llano. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.
