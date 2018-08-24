The Bulldawgs will receive their final tune-up for the regular season today, traveling to Abilene for a scrimmage against the Eagles.
Last week, Copperas Cove hosted Buda Hays for a scrimmage.
After tonight, the Bulldawgs turn their attention toward the season opener as they prepare to play the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon on Aug. 31 at Bulldawg Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
On Sept. 7, Copperas Cove will play at Manor, and the following Friday, the Bulldawgs open District 12-6A play against Belton on the road.
SEASON TICKETS
The final day to buy season tickets is today.
Purchases can be made at the Copperas Cove High School athletic annex, and the cost is $35 for five home games. At the gate, the cost is $10 per game.
The Bulldawgs will play home games against UANL (Aug. 31), Killeen (Sept. 21), Waco (Oct. 5), Harker Heights (Oct. 26) and Temple (Nov. 9).
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs suffered their first loss last week, but it did little to slow them down.
Competing at the Granbury tournament, Class 6A No. 8 Copperas Cove swept the first two days of competition, increasing their impressive start to the season to 17 consecutive victories.
Then, the streak was snapped by North Richland Hills Birdville, which earned a 25-19, 24-26, 25-22 win.
Despite the setback, the Lady Bulldawgs rebounded by beating El Paso Americas 21-25, 25-13, 26-24 before capturing their most vital win of the season Tuesday.
Behind Aidan Chace and Janice Fa’aola, who led the team with nine kills apiece, Copperas Cove opened District 12-6A competition with a dominant showing against visiting Temple. The Lady Bulldawgs won 25-10, 25-3, 25-16.
Jada Close recorded a team-high eight blocks, including seven solo, while libero Kristen Wasiak posted 18 digs. Kamryn Ash, a senior, and Chace finished with 20 and 14 assists, respectively.
Copperas Cove will continue play at the three-day Volleypalooza tournament in Leander today before returning to the court Tuesday, when it resumes district play against at home against Ellison. The Lady Bulldawgs play at Shoemaker on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lady Bulldawgs junior Madisen Honea won the season-opening Temple Invitational last week, crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 55.1 seconds. The time was 19 seconds faster than second place.
As a team, Copperas Cove finished 10th overall with a final score of 205 points.
Waco Midway (91) claimed the team championship, while Pflugerville Hendrickson (104) and Ellison (124) rounded out the top three.
The Bulldawgs finished 16th as a team with 449 points. Round Rock Stony Point scored a field-low 66 points to win the title, while A&M Consolidated and Round Rock McNeil followed with 124 and 127 points, respectively.
James Ross led the Bulldawgs, placing 89th individually with a time of 20:12.0, while teammates Thomas Evan (93rd, 20:35.0) and Eldridge McAdams (97th, 21:04.0) finished with 30 seconds of each other.
