For the first time since 1994, the Bulldawgs are under new leadership after Jack Alvarez was hired as athletic director and head football coach.
Alvarez takes over the role from Jack Welch, who retired after 24 years in the position.
Alvarez inherits a program coming off 5-6 season after losing to DeSoto in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs.
He arrives from Ennis, where he led the Lions to a 60-25 record during his seven seasons, including a dramatic victory in the 2014 Class 5A, Division II state championship.
Trailing by four points in the fourth quarter, Ennis ran a hook and lateral to move into scoring territory before a passing touchdown on the following play clinched a 38-35 victory against Cedar Park.
Alvarez also spent 11 years at Class 2A Kirbyville, reaching the state championship game twice.
The Bulldawgs are permitted to begin practicing for the upcoming fall season Aug. 6 with the first day of contact Aug. 10. Scrimmages are allowed starting Aug. 17.
Copperas Cove opens its regular season schedule Sept. 1 at home against Mexico’s Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon before traveling to play Manor on Sept. 7.
The Bulldawgs open District 12-6A play the following week, when they travel to Belton to begin their trek through the eight-game district schedule.
Copperas Cove will play home games against Killeen (Sept. 21), Waco (Oct. 5), Harker Heights (Oct. 26) and Temple (Nov. 9). The Bulldawgs bye date is Oct. 19.
SOCCER
The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches honored Ray Barros for his performance last season.
The Bulldawgs sophomore midfielder was placed on the Class 6A second team.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former Copperas Cove standout Shereka Wright was recently named associate head coach of the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team.
The school said Wright will work with the Vanderbilt post players and serve as recruiting coordinator under head coach Stephanie White.
Wright spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Alabama. Before that she spent seven seasons at Texas Tech.
Wright guided Copperas Cove to the 1998 state semifinals as a sophomore, and in her junior season, USA Today ranked the Lady Bulldawgs No. 1 nationally. Following her senior season, she was named Gatorade National Player of the Year.
She played two seasons in the WNBA and also played for Purdue as the team reached the 2001 NCAA championship game.
GOLF
For the second time in his life, Chuck Barnwell accomplished the rarest of golf feats May 9, recording a 3-under-par albatross, or double eagle, on the par-5 first hole at Hills of Cove Golf Course.
Barnwell holed out his second shot with a 3-wood. He said Ron Spate and Tony Horton witnessed the shot.
Barnwell said he recorded a 2 on the same hole “probably 20 years ago.”
