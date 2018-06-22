Copperas Cove has a trio of head coaching vacancies.
Along with needing to replace several assistant coaches, the Bulldawgs are currently searching for a third head coach after head baseball coach Dusty Brittain, head boys basketball coach Billy White Jr. and head boys track coach Keith Stifflemire each recently stepped down.
Stifflemire stepped down to take a position at Gatesville on Tuesday.
Stifflemire, who also served as an assistant football coach, spent nine years at Copperas Cove. He will be an assistant football coach and pole vault coach with the Hornets.
The move comes on the heels of White, who took over the program in 2009 before ending a four-year playoff drought in 2013, accepting the position as assistant principal at Copperas Cove High School and Brittain leaving for the same role at Seguin. Brittain spent five years at Copperas Cove.
As of Thursday morning, the head boys track coach opening was not posted on the district’s website, but both other openings are online with applications being accepted until July 9.
Copperas Cove is under new leadership for the first time in 24 years after Jack Alvarez was named new athletic director and head football coach following Jack Welch’s unexpected retirement in April.
Prior to Welch’s departure, Bulldawgs longtime offensive coordinator Tracy Welch left to become athletic director and head football coach at Lake Worth after coming to Copperas Cove in 1994.
Additionally, offensive line coaches Tracy Ranes and Vance McAnally also moved on, joining Tracy Welch on the Bullfrogs’ staff.Each spent 25 years at Copperas Cove.
FOOTBALL AND CHEER CAMP
The Kids Advantage CenTex Pro Football and Cheer Camp is set to return to Leo Buckley Stadium on Saturday for a ninth consecutive year.
With instruction coming from area players who reached the collegiate and professional level, the camp offers kids from the ages of 8 to 17 an opportunity to learn from a list of hometown heroes.
Among them will be former Bulldawgs standout Duke Thomas, who went on to play for Texas. The cornerback currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys.
Other confirmed athletes include Jameill Showers, Roy Miller, Tommie Harris, Juaquin Iglesias, Jerrell Freeman, LaMarcus McDonald, David Cobb, Brandon Joiner, Rashad Babino, J.R. Brown, Columbus Givens, Sen’Derrick Marks, Jammie Blunt and Billy Pittman.
Last year, more than 400 kids attended the camp that features a cheer camp conducted by area standouts.
The three-hour camp begins at 5:30 p.m., and it is free.
Based on age, participants will be divided into groups according to their specific positions before going through drills overseen by the celebrity instructors, allowing kids an opportunity for one-on-one interaction.
Additionally, campers will play games, receive awards, get autographs and eat a meal.
The event also serves as a platform to promote healthy living with medical experts providing knowledge on issues, including asthma, injury prevention, concussions, heart health and hydration, through seminars and information booths.
For more information and to register, go to the camp website at NFLCAMP18.eventbrite.com.
7-ON-7
The Bulldawgs narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament last week, when they lost 30-25 to Cedar Park Vista Ridge in the semifinals of the Austin Westlake State Qualifying Tournament.
Copperas Cove led 13-7 at halftime.
The Bulldawgs advanced out of pool play with wins over Austin Anderson (46-24) and Cedar Park (29-22).
Copperas Cove lost to Alamo Heights 41-19, but the Mules already earned a spot in the state tourney from a previous event and could not advance.
The Bulldawgs’ final opportunity to reach state comes today as they travel to compete in the Rowlett State Qualifying Tournament. Play begins at 9 a.m.
Copperas Cove concludes its four-week passing league Monday at Temple, starting at 5:30 p.m. Belton and Cameron Yoe are also participating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.