Copperas Cove first baseman Tyler Ingram was voted to the Collin Street Bakery/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State baseball second team released Saturday.
Ingram batted .444 during his senior season with three homers and 40 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .508 and he scored 25 runs for the Bulldawgs, who went 25-6-2.
Cove senior pitcher Cameron Johnson (8-2, 1.50 ERA, 103 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings) earned honorable mention.
Also earning honorable mention were Harker Heights junior Jackson Rinehart and Ellison junior Preston Mills.
Rinehart, a catcher, batted .341 and threw out 15 of 18 base stealers.
Mills, an outfielder, hit .429 and scored 20 runs for the Eagles.
FOOTBALL
The Bulldawgs will be participating in three scrimmages prior to the start of the upcoming season, beginning Saturday with the program’s annual intrasquad scrimmage.
There is no admission fee, but donations of bar soap, liquid soap and towels are encouraged. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
The event is from 7 to 11 a.m., and along with the varsity scrimmage, freshman and junior varsity teams will scrimmage.
Copperas Cove will host Buda Hays on Aug. 17 at Bulldawg Stadium, and then, the Bulldawgs will travel to play Abilene on Aug. 24. Against Hays, the freshmen will scrimmage at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity and varsity following at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
Copperas Cove’s season opener is Aug. 31 at home against Mexico’s Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.
TENNIS
Copperas Cove will help host the CenTex Team Tennis Tournament starting today.
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs will play Lampasas at 8:30 a.m. and San Angelo Lake View at 1 p.m.Both matches will be played at Copperas Cove.
Saturday, Copperas Cove hosts district rival Ellison at 8:30 a.m., and matches to determine final standings begin at 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs will continue play at the three-day, 42-team 2018 Austin ISD Jason Landers Invitational after opening their season with three matches Thursday. Copperas Cove played Austin Travis, Del Valle and Austin Ann Richards.
Next week, the Lady Bulldawgs travel to play Georgetown Eastview on Monday before playing at Lorena on Tuesday. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Then, starting Thursday, Copperas Cove will take part in the three-day Granbury tournament, and the Lady Bulldawgs open District 12-6A play against Temple on Aug. 21.
After February’s UIL realignment, Copperas Cove is now part of a nine-team with Killeen, Shoemaker, Ellison, Harker Heights, Belton, Waco Midway, Waco and Temple.
