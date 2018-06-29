Copperas Cove shortstop Jayda Carter capped off her junior season by recently earning a spot on the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A Softball All-State Team.
Carter was one of 40 players to land on the list.
Other District 8-6A players selected included the Belton duo of Bethany Edwards and Caleigh Robinson and Waco Midway’s Rhein Trochim.
Carter was also an all-district first team member after helping guide the Lady Bulldawgs to the playoffs.
She produced a .642 batting average during district competition to go with 27 hits, including four home runs and eight doubles, 24 RBIs, and 16 runs. Defensively, she had a .810 fielding percentage.
7-ON-7
The Bulldawgs went 2-1 Monday in the fourth and final session of the Copperas Cove Passing League.
The Bulldawgs opened with a 19-7 win over Belton, then beat Cameron Yoe 28-20 before losing to host Temple 28-19.
Copperas Cove finished 4-2 in the second half of league play after a 1-4-1 start, including an 0-3 debut.
Monday’s 66 points were also a season high.
FOOTBALL CLINIC
The inaugural Duke Thomas Football Clinic will be Saturday at Copperas Cove High School.
The three-hour event begins at 10 a.m., and it is free for all incoming ninth- through 12th-graders.
A former Bulldawgs standout, Thomas went on to play for the Texas Longhorns collegiately and currently plays professionally for the Dallas Cowboys.
Registration forms are available at the Copperas Cove High School athletic annex.
For more information, call 254-547-4111.
SUMMER CAMPS
Copperas Cove will hold its Young Bulldawg and Junior Bulldawg football camps July 30 to Aug. 2.
The Young Bulldawg Camp is for students going into the first through sixth grade, while the Junior Bulldawg Camp is for incoming seventh- through ninth-graders.
Both camps will run from July 30 to Aug. 2 with the Young Bulldawg Camp set for 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the Junior Bulldawg Camp lasts from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt, and registration will be accepted on-site prior to the first day of each camp. Partial scholarships are available.
For more information, call 254-547-4111.
