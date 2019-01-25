HARKER HEIGHTS — Excitement is in the air for a local soccer club.
The FC Knights Soccer Club has been in existence for almost nine years. The organization was a vision of player and now coach Lance Carlisle.
Now, after nine years Carlisle wants to expand the organization to include women, and is looking to recruit a team of 25 women to play for the new team, which will be called the Valkyries.
The men’s team plays games at a complex in Harker Heights, and they also hold practices at a soccer field on Fort Hood. Currently, four females are on the new team and are practicing with the men before the season begins in late March.
“I want to grow as a club that is why I am trying to start this all ladies team. The name of the new women’s team will be called the Valkyries,” Carlisle said. “It has been very difficult to recruit more females because of the other teams in the area.
“I am hoping in the next few months that we can have a 25-member team, which is required by the rules of the league.
The group is trying to recruit by marketing and advertising to women who live in Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen and Fort Hood.
“We are seeking sponsorships from local businesses who want to help us grow our club, and help us promote the benefits of having a soccer club in Central Texas,” Carlisle said. “Some of the benefits include health, teamwork, discipline and giving young players who love the game a chance to grow and develop into a possible professional player.”
Chris Glynn, general manager of the FC Knights, has pretty much been Carlisle’s right hand man since the FC Knights Soccer Club was founded.
Glynn is a teacher at Roy J. Smith Middle School in Killeen.”
“I think that this new team will give the ladies a chance to continue the sport even after high school, or college, and it’s a pathway to possibly playing for a semi-pro, or professional team,” Glynn said.
Stephanie Imbruglia has been playing soccer since she was a 4-year-old.
“One of my friends helped me find Coach Lance, and he told me about the team,” Imbruglia said.
Those interested in playing soccer for the Valkyries women’s club or who would like more information about the team, can contact Carlisle at 254-245-2882 or Glynn at 254-289-8069.
