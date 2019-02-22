Copperas Cove senior point guard Madison Griffon earned the top honor from rival coaches as she was named most valuable player of the recently released All-District 12-6A girls basketball team.
Griffon led the Lady Bulldawgs to a 12-4 districtrecord, one game behind district champion Waco Midway. Copperas Cove was at or near the top of the league standings from start to finish.
Midway junior Shamaryah Duncan was named offensive player of the year. Killeen senior Mel Williams took the defensive honor.
Harker Heights freshman Angelique Morgan was named newcomer of the year, and Lady Knights head coach Shirretha Nelson was named coach of the year.
Copperas Cove should remain a strong contender next season. While Griffon will be tough to replace, all three of its other first-team selections — Madisen Honea, Kaysha McCloud and Leah Powell — are juniors.
Griffon and McCloud earned first-team honors a year ago in District 8-6A.
BASEBALL
An error in the ninth inning helped Lorena battle to a 11-11 tie with Copperas Cove on Monday night.
The Bulldawgs put up five runs in the fourth inning with Michael Goudeau, Travis Sanders, Colby Jost and Josh Ropple each recording RBIs in the inning.
Copperas Cove produced 10 hits on the day. Nick Izquierdo, Jost and Goudeau all had multiple hits for the Bulldawgs.
Izquierdo went 3 for 4 to lead the team in hits. He also had a team-high three steals.
The Bulldawgs will conclude play at the Fort Worth Tournament this weekend before playing a district game Tuesday at Waco.
SOFTBALLL
In a game postponed a day by inclement weather, Copperas Cove was never challenged, defeating visiting Killeen 16-2.
The game was stopped in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Brooke Schmidt earned the pitching victory, allowing just one hit, while teammate Madalyn Scribner had a two-RBI double in the fourth inning.
Copperas Cove improves to 4-3 overall, 1-1 in district with the win.
The Lady Bulldawgs resume district play Tuesday, when they travel to play Ellison at 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Haven Stevenson and Adora Lumpkin each scored as the Lady Bulldawgs defeated visiting Killeen 2-0 on Tuesday.
With the victory, Copperas Cove improves to 4-6 in district and trails fourth-place Ellison by five points going into tonight’s road game against the Lady Eagles.
The contest is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
BOYS SOCCER
James Ross scored twice for the Bulldawgs (2-7-1 12-6A), and teammate Leonardo Deleon Ortiz also recorded a goal, helping Copperas Cove defeat Killeen 3-2 at Leo Buckley Stadium on Tuesday.
The Bulldawgs host Ellison tonight at 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Raiden Neely averaged 222 to lead Ellison to a 14-3 victory over the Bulldawgs on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
The Eagles took at 6-1 lead after match play before Copperas Cove won the first team game, but the Eagles came back to sweep the final three games.
Ellison finished second in district play at 7-3, while Copperas Cove Cove fell to 2-8.
Gavin Stutz led the Bulldawgs in scoring with a 206 average.
The Lady Eagles qualified as the second seed for the regional tournament at 8-2 by shutting outCopperas Cove 17-0.
Cassie Behar topped the Lady Bulldawgs (0-10) in scoring.
Hallmark Lanes will host the regional tournament at 11 a.m. March 3 with teams from Killeen, Georgetown and Austin districts competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.