The Lady Bulldawgs clinched a playoff berth with a 7-3 victory at Killeen on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove will open the playoffs against Duncanville.
Nazhoni Wyss, who was 3 for 3, opened the Lady Bulldawgs’ scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, before the team added three more runs in the third inning thanks to a RBI double from Alina Salazar and a RBI single from Madalyn Scribner.
Killeen responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, but the Lady Bulldawgs increased their advantage to 7-1 with a three-run fourth inning to take complete control.
Brooke Schmidt earned the pitching victory for Copperas Cove, striking out 10 batters and allowing just two earned runs on five hits.
Prior to defeating the Lady Kangaroos, the Lady Bulldawgs beat Harker Heights in a game played over the course of two days due to inclement weather.
Copperas Cove and the Lady Knights were tied 4-4 in the second inning April 13, when lightning and heavy rainfall postponed the game until Monday.
When the squads returned to the field, the back-and-forth affair continued as the teams combined to score 21 runs in the final five innings before the Lady Bulldawgs emerged with a 15-14 victory.
Copperas Cove shortstop Jayda Carter and third baseman Maria Hanna each hit a solo home run in the win, while teammate Kristen Wasiak hit a three-run home run to left field.
The Lady Bulldawgs will complete their regular season schedule today, hosting Belton a 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
The Bulldawgs are on the verge of capturing a playoff berth after winning their fourth consecutive game Tuesday.
On the heels of sweeping Harker Heights, Copperas Cove defeated Killeen 6-1 on Tuesday, improving to 7-4 in District 8-6A.
Waco Midway has already earned the district championship with an unblemished 11-0 record, while Belton follows at 8-3.
The Bulldawgs are in third place followed by Central (6-5), Ellison (5-6), Harker Heights (3-8), Killeen (3-8) and Shoemaker (1-10).
Cameron Johnson earned the pitching victory for Copperas Cove against the Kangaroos, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters.
Offensively, Johnson was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while teammate Josh Ropple was also 2 for 3 with a triple. Additionally, Jaylen Smith and Nick Izquierdo each had a triple for the Bulldawgs and Michael Goudeau recorded a double.
The Bulldawgs will look to continue their winning streak tonight as they complete their series against Killeen at home. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.
Copperas Cove completes its regular season schedule next week with a series against Belton.
TRACK & FIELD
Copperas Cove competed at the area meet hosted by Midway on Thursday, looking to qualify a number of athletes for the upcoming regional meet.
Results were not available, but the Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs had plenty of opportunities to advance.
Kyle Stifflemire (pole vault), Neyland Block (high jump) Tim Doyle (pole vault), Daveon Thomas (discus and shot put), Quinton Ford (long jump), A.J. Acosta (200-meter run), Darious Fuselier (pole vault) and the 1,600 relay team are all competing for the Bulldawgs.
For the Lady Bulldawgs, Aidan Chace (high jump) Jeala Rice (high jump) and the 800 relay team competed.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the Region I-6A meet April 27-28 at Arlington.
The state meet is May 11-12 at Austin.
