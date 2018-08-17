The Lady Bulldawgs continued their impressive start to the season Tuesday by beating Lorena on the road.
After being ranked No. 7 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A poll, the Lady Bulldawgs earned their 11th consecutive victory with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 win against the Lady Leopards.
Janice Fa’aola recorded 16 kills for Copperas Cove, while Christina Pettigrew had five blocks, Kamryn Ash added 25 assists and Kristen Wasiak posted 24 digs.
One day earlier, the Lady Bulldawgs defeated Georgetown East View 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 behind Aidan Chace’s 11 kills and 23 assists.
Copperas Cove opened its season last week at the three-day, 42-team Austin ISD Jason Landers Invitational, where the Lady Bulldawgs swept the field en route to capturing the Gold bracket championship.
The tournament began with consecutive days of pool play with Copperas Cove defeating Austin Travis (25-5, 25-5), Del Valle (25-6, 25-5) and Austin Ann Richards (25-9, 25-18) to open its run.
The following day, the Lady Bulldawgs lost their first set of the season but quickly rebounded and beat Fredericksburg (25-23, 21-25, 25-21), Kyle Lehman (25-11, 25-12) and Kerrville Tivy (27-25, 25-13) to clinch a spot in the championship bracket.
Copperas Cove encountered a little resistance in the first round against Austin Bowie before winning 25-22, 20-25, 25-23. The Lady Bulldawgs followed with a semifinal victory against Midlothian 25-14, 25-22 and beat Cedar Park Vista Ridge 25-12, 25-15 for the program’s first title at the tournament.
Jada Close, Leah Powell, Ash and Chace were each named to the all-tournament team for Copperas Cove.
The Lady Bulldawgs continue play at the Granbury tournament today after opening with pool play matches against El Paso Americas, Brownwood and Irving. The tournament concludes Saturday.
Copperas Cove returns to the court Tuesday, when it will host Temple in its District 12-6A and home opener.
FOOTBALL
The Bulldawgs will be hosting a scrimmage against Buda Hays today.
The freshman will take the field at Bulldawg Stadium at 4:45 p.m. followed by the junior varsity at 6 p.m.
The varsity teams will begin warming up at 7:15 p.m. with the controlled scrimmage portion starting at 7:30 p.m. Following a brief break, a live quarter will be played.
The Bulldawgs travel to Abilene next week for their final scrimmage before opening their regular season schedule on Aug. 31 at home against Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.
TENNIS
Copperas Cove defeated Gatesville 17-2 on Tuesday, improving to 5-2 on the season.
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs won all seven doubles matches before earning 10 victories in singles.
Copperas Cove travels to play Robinson today at 4 p.m. and plays a pair of opponents Saturday, facing Shoemaker at 8:30 a.m. and Brownwood at 1:30 p.m. Both matches will be played at Copperas Cove.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs will open their seasons today at the annual Temple Invitational.
Competing in the Class 5A-6A division, Copperas Cove will start racing along the three-mile course at Temple’s Lions Park at 7:30 a.m.
There will be 32 schools represented at the meet, including several District 12-6A rivals, including Harker Heights, Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker, Waco Midway, Waco and host Temple.
