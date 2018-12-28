Despite receiving a game-high 24 points from junior guard Madisen Honea, the Lady Bulldawgs suffered a 68-55 loss to visiting Harker Heights last week.
After entering the contest tied for first place in the District 12-6A standings, the defeat dropped Copperas Cove into a three-way tie for second place, sharing a 4-2 record with Belton and Waco Midway. The outcome propelled the Lady Knights (5-2) atop the field.
Ellison (4-3), Killeen (3-3), Temple (2-4), Waco (2-4) and Shoemaker (0-6) round out the standings.
The Lady Bulldawgs trailed Harker Heights 17-15 following the first quarter and saw the deficit grow to five points, 33-28, by halftime. Then, in the third quarter, the Lady Knights took complete control, outscoring Copperas Cove 22-12 in the period.
Along with Honea’s production, senior guard Madison Griffon and junior forward Kaysha McCloud finished with nine points apiece for the Lady Bulldawgs, while teammates Leah Powell and Jayda Carter added four points each.
Copperas Cove resumes its district schedule Wednesday, when it travels to play Shoemaker.
Prior to then, however, the Lady Bulldawgs will continue play at the three-day Aggieland Invitational at Bryan/College Station today. The tournament concludes Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulldawgs junior Isaiah Sobers scored a game-high 16 points, including three free throws with time expiring to lead shorthanded Copperas Cove to a 49-45 victory against Harker Heights last week.
Playing without leading scorer Quinton Ford, who averages approximately 30 points, Sobers connected on a pair of free throws with 39.1 seconds remaining to open a 48-44 advantage before posting the contest’s final point at the free-throw line with less than a second remaining.
Copperas Cove led 19-13 following the first quarter but suffered through a one-point second quarter, and the Bulldawgs went into halftime trailing 23-20.
Copperas Cove opened the third quarter with a 10-5 outburst and never trailed again.
Senior post Tyrese Taylor finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldawgs, while teammates Maurice Toney and Jerome Gaillard added nine and seven points, respectively.
The Bulldawgs, who resume district play Wednesday at No. 15 Shoemaker, are situated in a tie with Killeen for fourth place in the district standings with identical 4-2 records.
Ellison and the Grey Wolves sit atop the standings with matching 4-1 records, while Midway follows at 3-1. Temple (2-3), Belton (1-3), Waco (1-3) and Harker Heights (1-4) round out the standings.
Prior to returning to district competition, Copperas Cove will continue play at the Buda Hays tournament today. The three-day tournament concludes Saturday.
WRESTLING
Competing at the 22nd annual Doc Hess Invitational at Bryan, six of the nine Bulldawgs in attendance reached the quarterfinals.
Landon Robison placed second in the 145-pound weight class, while teammate Jaden Aldrich (152 pounds) earned his first medal of the season with a third-place showing.
Overall, the Bulldawgs finished 17th out of 46 schools.
In the girls division, Heaven Roberts (138) and Destani Harrell (148) each advanced to the quarterfinals for Copperas Cove in their respective divisions.
The Lady Bulldawgs placed 26th out of 41 schools.
Copperas Cove’s next matches are set for Jan. 4-5 at Waco’s Cen-Tex Invitational.
