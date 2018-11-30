The Lady Bulldawgs lost their District 12-6A opener Tuesday, falling to visiting Belton 38-36.
After trailing by 13 points, 26-13, at halftime, Copperas Cove scored six consecutive points to open the fourth quarter, creating a two-point deficit at 34-32 following Jayda Carter’s baseline jumper with 5 minutes, 52 seconds remaining.
The score did not change for almost five minutes until Belton senior Presley York made a free throw with 1:03 remaining, and she made another free throw 18 seconds later to give the Lady Tigers a 36-32 lead.
From there, the teams exchanged free throws, but Copperas Cove could not find a way to take control.
The Lady Bulldawgs, who were 11 of 69 from the field and 2 of 28 from behind the 3-point arc, received a team-high eight points from Kaysha McCloud, while Leah Powell produced seven points and nine rebounds. Additionally, guards Madisen Honea and Madison Griffon had six points apiece for Copperas Cove.
The Lady Bulldawgs will look to bounce back from the loss Tuesday, when they host Killeen. Then, Copperas Cove (11-4, 0-1) travels to play last season’s District 8-6A champion Ellison on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Bulldawgs (2-3) were unable to win consecutive games for the first time this season Tuesday, when Bryan traveled to Copperas Cove and earned a 58-53 win.
The Bulldawgs trailed by just one point, 15-14, after the first quarter, but the Vikings took control with a 25-17 run spanning the second and third quarters.
Tyrese Taylor led the way for Copperas Cove, recording a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double in the loss.
Today, the Bulldawgs resume play at the three-day Marble Falls Subway Classic. Results from Thursday’s games were not available.
Playing along with Hutto, Kingsville Santa Gertrudis and Leander Glenn in the Gold pool, Copperas Cove completes pool play today at 12:30 p.m. against the Grizzlies.
Based on the pool standings, the Bulldawgs will return to court at either 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. for the first round of bracket play.
Tipoff for Copperas Cove’s final contest will be at either 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Bulldawgs will open their district schedule Tuesday, when they host Killeen at 8 p.m.
GOLF
The Lady Bulldawgs put in some early work Monday, competing at the Lake Travis Invitational in anticipation of the upcoming spring season.
Playing at Austin’s Falconhead Golf Club, Copperas Cove standout Elle Fox placed second individually.
The Lady Bulldawgs’ season begins Feb. 1 at the Lampasas tournament.
The Bulldawgs open their season Jan. 29 at the Lampasas tournament.
BOWLING
Copperas Cove was never threatened as it defeated the newest member of the CenTex district — the Memorial Christian Academy Warriors — 15-2 on Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Taylor Brown and Gavin Stutz led the Bulldawgs to a 5-2 lead after match play before Copperas Cove swept the team games.
The Lady Warriors earned a split with a 17-0 shutout over the short-handed Lady Bulldawgs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.