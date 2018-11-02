The Lady Bulldawgs will look to reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014, when they travel to play Class 6A No. 4 Prosper at West High School. The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. today.
The Lady Eagles bring a 33-9 record into today’s match after defeating Rowlett 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 to win the bi-district championship.
Copperas Cove earned its berth in the area round Tuesday by beating Mesquite Horn 25-12, 25-14, 25-8.
The Lady Bulldawgs, who have only lost one match outside of district, fell into a 3-0 hole to open the first set and went back and forth with the Lady Jaguars en route to trimming the deficit to two points at 8-6.
Then, Copperas Cove (41-3) embarked on a 19-4 run, culminating with 10 unanswered points to secure the set.
The trend repeated itself in the ensuing set as Horn (18-24) owned a 12-11 advantage before the Lady Bulldawgs responded by claiming 14 of the next 16 points.
Copperas Cove was never challenged in the final set, constructing a 8-1 lead before cruising into the second round of the playoffs.
Aidan Chace recorded a team-high 16 kills to go with a dozen digs and a pair of blocks for the Lady Bulldawgs, while teammate Janice Fa’aola added eight kills thanks in part to Kamryn Ash’s 33 assists.
Defensively, Leah Powell (13) and libero Aviyon Wilborn (12) also contributed double-digit digs, and Jada Close and Powell finished with three blocks apiece.
FOOTBALL
Easton Simpson threw for 177 yards and four touchdowns, Shontez Simmons ran for 182 yards and two scores, and Copperas Cove cruised to a 50-6 victory against Harker Heights last week.
It did not take long for the Bulldawgs to get on the scoreboard, scoring twice despite possessing the ball for just 39 seconds.
Simmons ran for a 31-yard touchdown on Copperas Cove’s third play from scrimmage, and after Quinton Lewis intercepted Terrance Carter’s pass, the Bulldawgs needed just one snap to reach the end zone on a 13-yard pass from Simpson to Jahmeel Rice.
Harker Heights responded on Carter’s 8-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 15-6 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter after the extra point was missed.
The Knights did not get any closer, though.
The Bulldawgs recorded 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, including two more touchdown passes from Simpson, to take a commanding 36-6 lead into halftime.
The Knights finished the game with just 119 total yards and punted away nine of their 12 possessions.
Copperas Cove played Shoemaker on Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium. Results were not available at press time.
The Bulldawgs conclude their regular-season schedule next week against Temple.
BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs open their season today, traveling to Leander for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Copperas Cove beat Round Rock McNeil 58-47 in its final scrimmage Friday as Madison Griffon scored a team-high 13 points, while teammate Kaysha McCloud added 10 points.
The Bulldawgs start their season next week.
SWIMMING
The AquaDawgs competed in Waco last weekend, and Carina Lippert earned her letterman jacket in the 100-meter backstroke and Paola Rosario-Diaz lettered in the 200 freestyle.
The boys team placed fourth.
Ryan Lippert earned medals in the 50 freestyle, the 500 freestyle and he led the 400 freestyle relay team.
The quartet included Justin Green, Eric Blakeley and Alex Rosenbaum.
Copperas Cove’s next meet is Saturday at Killeen.
