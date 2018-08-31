The Class 6A No. 7 Lady Bulldawgs will look to remain undefeated in District 12-6A competition today, when they travel to play Shoemaker at 5:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove (26-1) improved its district record to 2-0 Tuesday by beating Ellison 27-25, 25-16, 25-23.
Leah Powell, a junior, led the Lady Bulldawgs offensively, recording 11 kills, while teammate Jada Close and Aidan Chace finished with eight and seven kills, respectively. Chace also posted 15 assists to complement Kamryn Ash’s team-high 22 assists.
Defensively, senior libero Kristen Wasiak had 12 digs Christina Pettigrew was responsible for seven of the Lady Bulldawgs’ 13 blocks.
Copperas Cove enters tonight’s match in a tie with Waco Midway atop the standings, while Shoemaker, Harker Heights,
Belton and Killeen follow at 1-1. Ellison and Temple are each 0-1, and Waco is 0-2.
Last weekend, the Lady Bulldawgs went unbeaten en route to capturing the Robinson tournament championship.
Copperas Cove did not lose a set during its six matches, beating Nacogdoches (25-2, 25-7), Live Oak (25-8, 25-14), Pflugerville Connally (25-12, 25-17), Fairfield (25-7, 25-14), Lago Vista (25-8, 25-8) and host Robinson (25-19, 25-12).
FOOTBALL
The Bulldawgs kick off the season tonight, hosting Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon at 7 p.m.
Copperas Cove ushers in a new era as Jack Alvarez takes over the program after Jack Welch held the position as head coach for more than two decades, beginning in 1994.
Tonight is one of just two nondistrict games for the Bulldawgs, who travel to face Manor next week. Copperas Cove opens district competition Sept. 14 at Belton.
CROSS COUNTRY
Madisen Honea captured her second individual medal of the season last week, placing third overall at the Belton Invitational with a time of 20 minutes, 6.43 seconds. Honea won the season-opening Temple Invitational.
As a team, the Lady Bulldawgs finished sixth with 170 points.
Jalyn Ayala was the second Copperas Cove runner to cross the finish line, posting a time of 22:27.93 to place 31st overall. Juyah Robinson (38th, 23:34.56), Emily Armstrong (41st, 23:40.68) and Danielle Diaz (58th, 24:41.41) rounded out the Lady Bulldawgs’ scoring.
Georgetown East View won the team championship with 50 points, while Belton (55) and Waco Midway (98) followed.
The Bulldawgs placed 16th at the meet. Evan Thomas (79th, 19:48.32), Isaiah Sobers (85th, 20:00.03), James Ross (93rd, 20:16.56), Jacob Dickson (101st, 22:17.63) and Eldridge McAdams (103rd, 22:22.05) accounted for Copperas Cove’s points.
College Station collected the team title with 51 points with Belton (83) placing second and Midway (137) finishing third.
TENNIS
Copperas Cove opened district play Tuesday, cruising to a 17-2 victory at home against Harker Heights. With the victory, the Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs improve to 11-4 overall as they prepare for Saturday’s matches against Robinson and Liberty Hill. Playing at Copperas Cove, the Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs will face Robinson at 8:30 a.m. before playing Liberty Hill at 1:30 p.m.
