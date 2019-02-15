The Lady Bulldawgs’ season came to a close Monday at McLennan Community College, where they lost their Class 6A playoff opener 58-44 to Mesquite Horn.
Copperas Cove standout guard Madison Griffon led the Lady Bulldawgs early, accounting for 12 of Copperas Cove’s 18 first-half points. In the final game of her high school career, the senior finished with 20 points, four assists and six rebounds.
With Griffon leading the way, Copperas Cove (27-9) held a 13-10 advantage following the first quarter but produced just five points in the following period and trailed 28-18 at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars (22-10) led 44-31 after the third quarter. Copperas Cove started to rally as Jayda Carter dropped in a 3-pointer to pull the Lady Bulldawgs within nine points in the middle of the fourth quarter, but they could not get any closer.
Leah Powell finished with nine points for Copperas Cove, and Carter added six points.
Along with Griffon, Lady Bulldawgs seniors Chyla Johnson and Carter saw their high school careers conclude with the loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Bulldawgs’ playoff hopes were erased Tuesday as Ellison dominated the second half en route to a 71-56 victory.
After going back and forth throughout the first two quarters, the Eagles took a slim 31-29 advantage into halftime. Following the break, however, Ellison used a 22-2 run to take complete control.
Copperas Cove senior guard Quinton Ford finished with a team-high 23 points, three rebounds and three assists, while fellow senior Tyrese Taylor added 13 points and six rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldawgs finished the season with an overall record of 20-15 and 7-9 district record.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bulldawgs suffered a 2-0 home loss against Temple.
The outcome drops Copperas Cove’s district record to 1-6-1, placing them eighth in the nine-team standings.
The Bulldawgs will look to rebound today, when they host first-place Belton at 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Bulldawgs traveled to Temple on Tuesday and lost 2-0.
The Tem-Cats scored in the 13th minute, and they added a second goal less than 10 minutes later.
Copperas Cove goalkeeper Kaijah Lamkin recorded a dozen saves in the loss.
The Lady Bulldawgs, who fell to 3-5 in district, return to action today, traveling to play Belton at Wilson-Kerzee Field. The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs played their season and district opener Tuesday, when they traveled to Belton and lost 10-1.
Brooke Schmidt collected the pitching loss in a complete-game effort, while teammate Alina Salazar recorded Copperas Cove’s lone run on a home run. Additionally, Jayda Carter, Kristen Wasiak and Taylor Martin each contributed hits.
The Lady Bulldawgs will conclude play at the Whitney tournament this weekend before resuming district play Tuesday at home against Killeen.
VICTORY BOWL
A number of Copperas Cove athletes were recently selected to play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games.
Tommy Connell, Jaylan Brown and Trevor Troy will represent the Bulldawgs on the Red football team, and Jayda Carter will play for the Red softball team. Michael Goudeau and Colby Jost will play on the Red baseball team, while Aidan Chace and Kamryn Ash will play on the Red volleyball team.
The softball and baseball games will be held June 7 at Mary Hardin-Baylor, the volleyball match will be on June 8 at Waco University High School, and the football game will be played June 8 at Waco ISD Stadium.
Along with the players, Copperas Cove head volleyball coach Cari Lowery will be on the Red staff, and Mikayla Devins will serve as a cheerleader for the Red team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.