Madison Griffon scored 13 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime, but it was not enough for the Lady Bulldawgs to avoid a 76-73 loss to Waco Midway.
After watching the Pantherettes erase a 53-45 deficit in the fourth quarter, Copperas Cove found itself trailing 65-60 with 60 seconds remaining in regulation.
It proved to be just enough time as Griffon hit a 3-pointer with time expiring to tie the score, but Midway quickly pulled away.
The Pantherettes completed their comeback with a 11-8 run through the extra period to win and remain atop the District 12-6A standings.
The outcome ruined Griffon’s buzzer-beater and a 29-point, 13-rebound double-double from teammate Kaysha McCloud. Griffon also added four rebounds and four assists, while Leah Powell had 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
Copperas Cove (24-8, 9-4) trailed 22-17 following the first quarter but controlled the next two quarters, outscoring Midway 34-24 to construct their double-digit cushion.
The Lady Bulldawgs have a week to recover from the loss with a bye scheduled tonight. They return to the court Tuesday, when they travel to Harker Heights.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Bulldawgs trailed visiting Midway 33-30 to begin the fourth quarter, but the Panthers scored six unanswered points to open the final period before closing with a 6-3 surge to secure a 47-39 victory and claim sole possession of second place in district.
With the defeat, Copperas Cove (17-13, 4-7) remains entrenched in a battle for the district’s fourth seed going into the final five games of the regular season.
The Bulldawgs opened hot behind seven first-quarter points from junior Isaiah Sobers and took a 12-8 lead into the second period, but Midway rebounded and held a 22-19 advantage at halftime.The score remained close throughout the third quarter, but the Panthers broke free in the final period.
Copperas Cove senior Quinton Ford scored six of his game-high tying 14 points in the fourth quarter, and teammate Tyrese Taylor added 13 points and six rebounds in the loss.
The Bulldawgs have a bye tonight before returning to the court Tuesday for a game at Harker Heights.
BOYS SOCCER
Tyler Taglieri scored in the seventh round of penalties and Ellison picked up its first points in the district standings, winning 5-4 on penalties after ending regulation tied 1-1.
Ethan Buchanan, who scored the equalizer early in the second half, had a chance to win it in the final round of regulation penalties, but he was stopped by the Bulldawgs goalkeeper on a straight-on shot and the teams went to the sixth round tied 3-3.
After both teams scored in the sixth frame, Copperas Cove opened the seventh with a shot high over the goal, setting up Taglieri for the winner.
Cove (1-1-1) took a 1-0 lead on James Ross’ goal with 17 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the opening half.
Caden Chapman, Eliezer Santos, Cameron Ryan and Ross scored for Cove in the penalties session.
The Bulldawgs return to the pitch today, hosting Waco at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Bulldawgs were shutout 2-0 by visiting Ellison on Tuesday, dropping their district record to 1-2-0.
Copperas Cove will look to bounce back from the loss tonight, when they travel to play Waco. The start is scheduled for 7 p.m.
BOWLING
The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs edged the Memorial Christian Warriors 12-5 on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes. Gavin Stutz and Taylor Brown led the Bulldawgs to a 4-3 lead after match play, and then took three of four team games for the win. With the victory, Copperas Cove raised its district record to 2-4, while Memorial fell to 0-6.
The Lady Warriors earned a split for Memorial with a 14-3 victory over the Lady Bulldawgs.
Copperas Cove plays Tuesday against Shoemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.