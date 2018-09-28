The Class 6A No. 14 Lady Bulldawgs opened the second half of District 12-6A play by sweeping Temple on Friday.
Led by junior Janice Fa’aola’s team-high 12 kills, Copperas Cove won 25-14, 25-12, 25-13.
Teammates Jada Close and Aidan Chace complemented the performance by producing nine kills apiece, while teammate Aviyon Wilborn served eight aces. Senior setter Kamryn Ash finished with 28 assists.
Defensively, Close recorded six blocks, Leah Powell and Kristen Wasiak each had 13 digs to lead the Lady Bulldawgs.
Thanks to Belton’s five-set upset of Waco Midway on Tuesday, the victory propels Copperas Cove (33-2, 8-1) into a tie with the Pantherettes atop the district standings.
The Lady Bulldawgs will look to maintain the momentum today, when they travel to play Ellison at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Eagles enter the contest third in the district race with a 6-2 record. Belton follows at 6-3, while Temple (4-5), Shoemaker (4-5), Harker Heights (2-7), Killeen (2-7) and Waco (0-9) round out the standings.
Next week, Copperas Cove plays both its matches at home, hosting Shoemaker on Tuesday and Waco on Friday.
FOOTBALL
The Bulldawgs traveled to play Ellison on Thursday. Results were not available at press time.
Copperas Cove entered looking for its first district victory after suffering a 48-14 loss to Killeen.
The Kangaroos jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and posted 28 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win.
Senior running back Shontez Simmons led the Bulldawgs with 92 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while quarterback Easton Simpson completed 12 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown to Quinton Lewis, who recorded a team-high 62 receiving yards on three catches.
Defensively, Luis George led the Bulldawgs with eight tackles, including a pair of sacks.
Copperas Cove hosts Waco on Oct. 5.
CROSS COUNTRY
Madisen Honea placed third overall, helping the Lady Bulldawgs finish fourth at last week’s Waco Invitational.
The junior posted a time of 19 minutes, 53.6 seconds, helping Copperas Cove tally 81 points. Ellison won the meet with 43 points, while Harker Heights (66) was second, and Temple (79) placed third.
Jalyn Ayala (14th, 21:32.3), Juyah Robinson (21st, 22:04.7), Emily Armstrong (26th, 22:28.9) and Danielle Diaz (32nd, 22:54.5) rounded out the Lady Bulldawgs’ scoring.
The Bulldawgs finished ninth at the meet with 216 points.
Jordan Bean (18th, 17:20.1), Evan Thomas (37th, 18:22.0), Romeo Anthony (58th, 19:11.4), James Ross (59th, 19:11.5) and Joshua Guerriero (68th, 20:20.7) were the first five Copperas Cove harriers to cross the finish line.
Copperas Cove returns to action Saturday, traveling to compete at Marble Falls.
TENNIS
Copperas Cove defeated Temple 15-4 on Tuesday, clinching at least third place in the district standings with two matches remaining.
With the victory, Copperas Cove improves to 16-6 overall and 5-1 in district heading into Tuesday’s match at Ellison.
