The Lady Bulldawgs are less than a month away from beginning their volleyball season.
After earning an undefeated district championship in 2017, Copperas Cove will look to repeat the feat in District 12-6A against several new foes following the University Interscholastic League’s realignment.
The Lady Bulldawgs will compete for the district title against Belton, Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, Shoemaker, Waco Midway and newcomers Temple and Waco.
The two-day tryout process for the upcoming season begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 1, and all physicals and paperwork must be completed before Aug. 1.
The Lady Bulldawgs open their season Aug. 6 at Bastrop, and they will travel for three tournaments. Copperas Cove embarks on its district schedule Aug. 21, when it hosts Temple.
The Lady Bulldawgs, who have not missed the playoffs since 2005, reached the area round last season, finishing with a 38-9 overall record behind setter/middle hitter Aidan Chace, who was named all-district most valuable player as a junior.
Additionally, Copperas Cove returns key contributors Kristen Wasiak, a libero, and outside hitter Leah Powell, who were named all-district defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year, respectively.
GOLF
Copperas Cove golfer Elle Fox finished in a tie for second place after the final round of the Girls 12-18 Division Legends Junior Tour Alamo Shootout on Tuesday in San Antonio.
Fox was the first-round leader by three shots after opening with a 75, but struggled to an 83 in the final round. She finished three shots behind winner Sora Kim of Houston in the 21-player field.
The tournament’s first round was scheduled for Monday and all players were on the golf course, but severe weather and torrential downpours forced the tournament committee to suspend play until Tuesday. Most competitors had at least nine holes still to play in their first round when play was suspended.
The tourney was on the North Course at The Club at Sonterra.
BASKETBALL
Former Copperas Cove girls basketball coach Skip Townsend was one of three coaches recently inducted into the Texas Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Townsend spent 14 seasons at Copperas Cove, leading the Lady Bulldawgs to 12 playoff appearances, including the 1998 state semifinals.
He left Copperas Cove in 2001 for Brock, where he won six state championships in 10 seasons. Townsend retired last year after six seasons at Argyle, where he capped his career with an additional three straight state titles.
Townsend’s career record is 1,081-395.
SUMMER CAMPS
Copperas Cove will host its Young Bulldawg and Junior Bulldawg football camps later this month.
The Young Bulldawg Camp is for students going into the first through sixth grade, while the Junior Bulldawg Camp is for incoming seventh- through ninth-graders.
Both camps will run from July 30 to Aug. 2 with the Young Bulldawg Camp set for 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the Junior Bulldawg Camp from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt. Registration will be accepted on-site prior to the first day of each camp. Partial scholarships are available.
For more information, call 254-547-4111.
