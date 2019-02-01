Madison Griffon scored 17 points, including 14 after the third quarter, leading the Lady Bulldawgs to a 58-53 overtime victory at Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Griffon made the game-tying free throw with 6.6 seconds remaining in regulation before repeating the feat by making a pair to record the game’s final two points with 6.9 seconds remaining in overtime.
Along with her points, Griffon added nine assists, three steals and three rebounds, while teammate Leah Powell finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, matching the output of junior Kaysha McCloud for Copperas Cove (25-8, 10-4 District12-6A).
Heading into tonight’s home contest against Shoemaker, the Lady Bulldawgs are third in the district standings behind Waco Midway (11-3) and the Lady Knights (11-4). Killeen (8-6), Belton (8-6), Ellison (7-8), Temple (6-8), Waco (3-11) and the Lady Grey Wolves (0-14) round out the standings.
The Lady Bulldawgs conclude their regular-season schedule Tuesday, when they host Temple.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Knights rallied from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter but could not complete the comeback as Copperas Cove held on for a 55-48 victory Tuesday.
The Bulldawgs, who never trailed after falling behind 2-0, created a 10-point advantage at 43-33, but Harker Heights used a 9-2 outburst to make it a 45-42 contest early in the fourth quarter, but they would not get any closer.
Copperas Cove (18-13, 5-7) answered with five consecutive points to begin a 7-2 run that secured the outcome.
Quinton Ford scored 14 points to lead the Bulldawgs, while teammate Tyrese Taylor added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldawgs, who return to the court tonight as they host No. 16 Shoemaker.
Copperas Cove is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the district standings with Killeen and Waco. The Grey Wolves (12-1) sit atop the field with Ellison (10-3) and Midway (9-3) following, while Belton (4-8), Harker Heights (3-10) and Temple (3-10) round out the standings.
FOOTBALL
Former Copperas Cove stars and NFL alums Josh Boyce and Brelan Chancellor were on hand to present awards at the Copperas Cove football banquet Monday.
Several of the awards have been named for former Bulldawgs stars like Boyce and Chancellor.
Quarterback Easton Simpson took home the Charles Tillman MVP Award. Simpson was also honored with the Superintendent’s Award for having the highest grade-point average.
Jaylan Brown took two honors: the Lamar Morgan Defensive Player of the Year and the Howard Hodges Defensive Line Award.
Tommy Connell also was honored twice, taking the Brelan Chancellor Special Teams Award and the Tim Atchison Defensive Back Award.
Running back Shontez Simmons earned the Robert Griffin III Offensive Player of the Year award.
Micah Cox won the Vontez Duff Running Back Award. Nate David took the T.J. Hollowell Linebacker Award. Other winners were Trevor Troy (Logan Brock OL/TE Award), Quinton Lewis (Josh Boyce Receiver Award), McKenzie Agnelo (Sophomore of the Year) and Tigris Stewart (Scout Team Player of the Year.)
SOCCER
Copperas Cove suffered a pair of district defeats Tuesday as the Bulldawgs lost to Midway 4-1, while the Lady Bulldawgs were beat by the Pantherettes 2-0.
The teams have a week to rebound from the losses because Copperas Cove has a bye tonight before playing Harker Heights on Tuesday.
BOWLING
Shoemaker (5-2) earned a convincing 14-3 victory over the Bulldawgs on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Copperas Cove’s Gavin Stutz averaged 217 to lead all scorers as the Bulldawgs fell to 2-5 in district play.
The Lady Grey Wolves raised their district record to 4-3 with a 13-4 victory over the Lady Bulldawgs.
Alexis Kirkwood topped the Lady Bulldawgs, who fell to 0-7 in district play, in scoring.
Copperas Cove returns to action Tuesday, when they play Killeen.
