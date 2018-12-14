The Lady Bulldawgs won their third consecutive District 12-6A game on Tuesday, defeating Waco 67-35.
Jayda Carter led Copperas Cove offensively with 13 points and seven rebounds, while teammate Leah Powell added a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Last week, the Lady Bulldawgs (14-4, 3-1) ended a two-year losing streak against Ellison, beating the Lady Eagles 54-43 on the road.
Madisen Honea scored a game-high 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, helping Copperas Cove earn its first win against Ellison since Jan. 26, 2016.
The Lady Bulldawgs return to the court tonight, traveling to play Waco Midway at 6:30 p.m. before having a bye Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
After a week off, the Bulldawgs produced a victory against Waco on Tuesday, defeating the Lions 72-64 behind a pair of impressive showings from their senior standouts.
Quinton Ford, a guard, finished with 38 points and 10 rebounds for Copperas Cove, while teammate Tyrese Taylor added 15 points and 17 rebounds.
The Bulldawgs (10-6, 1-1) will be tested tonight, when they travel to play No. 14 Midway. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Copperas Cove traveled to Shoemaker and won 54-30 in a district dual match.
The Bulldawgs dominated during the contest, tallying eight victories via pinfall, but due to having multiple wrestlers out with illnesses, Copperas Cove was forced to give up 24 uncontested points.
The Lady Bulldawgs, who only had two official matches, lost 12-0.
The Bulldawgs will compete in Gatesville Round Robin tournament Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Seven Bulldawgs’ players were recently honored by being recognized on the all-district list.
Senior running back Shontez Simmons and teammate Trevor Troy, a senior tight end, received the highest accolades, landing on the first team offense.
Copperas Cove also had three players placed on the second team offense as senior quarterback Easton Simpson, junior running back Micah Cox and senior receiver Quinton Lewis each made the list.
Additionally, Jaylan Brown, a senior defensive end, and senior cornerback Tommy Connell received second-team recognition.
Midway senior running back James Fullbright was named most valuable player, while Temple’s Jared Wiley, Belton’s Connor Carothers and Ellison’s Breezion Spiller shared the offensive player of the year award.
Killeen linebacker Chris Ingram was named defensive player of the year, Kangaroos running back Kadarius Marshall was named offensive newcomer of the year, and Harker Heights linebacker Savonte Stanford-Page was named defensive newcomer of the year.
BOWLING
Killeen swept Copperas Cove on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
The Kangaroosheld a 5-2 lead after match play before sweeping the team games en route to a 15-2 victory. Taylor Brown led the scoring for the Bulldawgs, who fell to 1-2 in district.
The Lady Kangaroos completed the team sweep with a 14-3 victory. Courtney MacMurray led the Lady Bulldawgs, who fell to 0-3, in the defeat.
Copperas Cove returns to action Jan. 8, when it plays Harker Heights at Killeen Bowlerama.
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs also matches scheduled against Ellison and Memorial Christian on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.