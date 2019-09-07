FORT HOOD — The remains of a 1st Cavalry Division soldier killed during the Korean War has been identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Using dental records, chest radiographs and other evidence, scientists with the agency identified Cpl. Donald E. Angle of Clear Spring, Maryland, on July 2. Angle was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division when he was reported missing in action in South Korea on July 25, 1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.