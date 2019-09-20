Kaydence Roberts

Kaydence Roberts

 courtesy photo

Kaydence Roberts’ arms begin to turn red. Her hands also turn red and start to swell. Before long, her eyes begin swelling shut too. Roberts is having an allergic reaction and it is to the one thing she loves the most: animals.

Even though she is allergic to animal dander, Roberts is not deterred from doing everything within her ability to ensure they have the things they need for a quality life. The energetic 11 year old volunteers at the local animal shelter when on school breaks and during the summer. She helps bathe and walk the dogs and spends time in the cat room. As prospective owners come for a visit, Roberts is quick to help them find pets to meet their wants and needs.

