Darnell Adams walks along with his hands in his pockets, is quiet but friendly and displays the use of unusually good manners for a boy who is only 8 years old. But, there is a rowdier side to the second grader who loves sports including football and basketball and also enjoys video games.
Adams was born in El Paso to parents Desmond and Alberta Adams. Darnell was only six months old when his father was diagnosed with a rare lung disease, sarcoidosis. Sarcoidosis is a disease that causes your immune system to overreact, which can lead to health issues. It can cause lung damage, skin rashes, and eye disease and can affect other organs of the body. Many people with sarcoidosis think they have the flu or a respiratory infection. Some may never have symptoms, but it can cause shortness of breath and loss of lung function and sometimes permanently damage a person’s lungs. In very few cases, as with Darnell’s father, sarcoidosis can be life-threatening.
Almost losing Darnell’s dad at an early age resulted in the Darnell’s family appreciating life more and has affected Darnell personally even though he was only an infant at the time.
As the reigning Junior Mister Five Hills, Darnell chose Sarcoidosis Awareness as his platform of service and hosted a lemonade stand for National Lemonade Day, donating all of his proceeds to Scott & White Medical Center to help find a cure for the disease.
“As Darnell got older and understood more about the disease, he told his dad that one day, he would find a cure,” said Alberta Stevens, Darnell’s mother. “Darnell’s goal is to help people who can’t help themselves with this disease.”
As Junior Mister Five Hills, Darnell has represented the City of Copperas Cove at a multitude of events and volunteered nearly 100 hours through his title. He will crown his successor at the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant on March 23 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Darnell is a good student and has been an honor student since beginning school.
“Darnell is a little person with a big heart and awesome character,” Stevens said.
