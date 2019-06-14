On Monday morning, residents were outside cleaning up debris from Sunday’s storm. By late afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed what many residents suspected: The storm carried a tornado.
Officially, it was classified as an EF-2 tornado, with winds reaching speeds up to approximately 115 miles per hour.
The tornado uprooted several large trees, flattened street signs that were bent from the bottom and ripped shingles off roofs. Some houses were damaged more severely. The worst damage was near the intersection of Grimes Crossing Road and Big Divide Road.
“I knew there was a storm coming, but I didn’t know how big it was, but it started getting dark around 5 p.m.,” said Copperas Cove resident Daniel Luna, who lives on Grimes Crossing, near Big Divide. “I was actually looking out the front door of my house, and I saw the transformer across the street blow. It was extremely loud and there were sparks everywhere, and that’s when I knew we had to take shelter in the bathroom.”
Luna, his wife and their youngest son hid in one of the bathrooms of their house while the rest of the structure was destroyed around them. Luna said they probably remained in there for at least 15 minutes. He only came out of the bathroom when he heard the Copperas Cove Police Department attempting to contact them.
“It was terrifying in there,” Luna said. “I’ve never been in a storm before where I feared for my life, but yesterday I did. While we were in the bathroom we could hear stuff inside the house breaking, we couldn’t tell if it was glass or the roof or the walls. I only came out because I thought I heard people calling for help, but it was the police asking if we needed help, and I let them know we were OK.”
The roof of Luna’s home had caved in over the garage and multiple rooms in the house were missing chunks of roof. A tree in the front yard had been uprooted and the Luna family had no idea where it landed.
According to the NWS, the path of the tornado stretched almost one mile in length with damage noted to homes and property on either side of the path.
Areas with significant damage included Logsdon Street, Colorado Drive and Taylor Creek Road.
On Monday, U-Haul Company of North Austin said it is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in Copperas Cove and surrounding areas impacted by Sunday’s severe weather.
“Some of our neighbors are still assessing the damage,” stated Matthew McMillan, U-Haul Company of North Austin president. “There is debris everywhere. The impact has created a need for self-storage as residents go through the clean-up process. We want to help by offering people a secure place to bring their belongings.”
HomeBase in Copperas Cove also aided homeowners with their efforts to do some immediate repairs after the storm. HomeBase normally closes at 6 p.m. on Sundays but reopened from approximately 7:30 to 10 p.m. to help those affected.
On Tuesday, cleanup efforts were in full swing.
Rob Robison stood on the roof a home on Big Divide Road on Tuesday knowing that he and his partner Travis Miller still had a lot of work ahead of them.
“It’s non-stop,” Robison said of calls R&R Restoration of Killeen has received since Sunday’s tornado struck just west of Copperas Cove, an area that includes Big Divide and Grimes Crossing roads.
Robison and Miller had already done about two dozen patch jobs on roofs in the area by Tuesday morning. Mainly, the work right now is just patching roofs in the necessary places to offer protection from the weather.
“For right now, until the insurance gets hold of it,” Robison said. He added that most of the roofs would need complete replacement, a cost that could exceed $15,000 on some larger homes.
BJ Taylor was sitting on her front porch on Colorado Drive speaking to her insurance agent Tuesday. Piles of debris sat near the edge of the road near the Taylor home, but the damage to the front of the home seemed minimal.
“Starting in the front yard, it damaged our flag pole,” Taylor said of the tornado. “It took off probably the front third of our roof...(then) took off probably the back three-fourths of our roof.”
Taylor said the insulation and sheet rock exposed fell in during the storm, damaging the attic, her craft room, the master bedroom and the living room.
“We probably have an initial estimate of somewhere around $200,000,” Taylor said of the damage to her and her husband’s home. “We have been told that we will be out for four to five months, but we are much luckier than other people because the building out back has a full kitchen, a full bath...as of today, it has a new hide-a-bed.”
Taylor had been taking a nap Sunday evening when the tornado started coming toward the home.
“I saw the funnel come toward the bathroom window and then go straight up,” Taylor said. “Once the roof was either loosened or came totally off, you heard like a flapping sound...but it was just a very loud sound.”
Despite the short period that’s elapsed since Sunday’s tornado and the damage it caused, Taylor said everything is going relatively well.
“We have had church family, we have had military organizations that (her husband) belongs to come down … (Raising) Cane’s came down with food, Chick-fil-A came down with food, H-E-B came down with water, bananas and granola. All of that has been wonderful.”
KEMPNER
In rural Kempner, Sonya Brend said her family had been in the pool when the storm came in. She sent her four children, three grandchildren and two foster children into a closet in the house.
“I gave them dessert. They ate the dessert in the closet.”
No family members were hurt but the animals were traumatized, she said.
“I watched my barn peel like a banana,” she said. “I had no idea it was actually a tornado. I was looking out the front door and actually saw my tree pulled out and off the ground before it dropped back down.” Her 13-acre property was littered with debris, including the tongue from a mobile home that came from somewhere else, she said.
Brend said her family had just moved into their new home around four months ago. Before that, they lived on Big Divide Road — the street in Copperas Cove hit hardest by the tornado.
“All of this,” she said, indicating the children’s bikes and toys, “were blown off the porch and out into the yard. Everything start hitting the side of my husband’s truck, and it took a lot of damage. One of the trees (in the side yard) lifted off, and I still have no idea where it actually landed.”
Also in the Kempner area, Kempner city officials posted the closing of Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park’s playground, bathrooms and walking trail due to downed trees.
Killeen Police Department officials said no serious damage was reported.
LAMPASAS
Lampasas City Manager Finley deGraffenried provided this assessment of storm damage in the city: “With some exception, damage to the City was generally minimal. The City did experience downed trees and limbs, some of which resulted in isolated power outages affecting approximately 30 residents. Power was mostly restored within two hours of the storm passing. About six homes and businesses that have damaged or ruptured electric service drops due to limbs on the property owner’s side will require repair by an electrician prior to reconnection by the City. The City Street Department was called out to remove debris from roadways and limbs cut by the electric department, however; was only needed for approximately three hours last night.
“One home suffered damage at the corner of 2nd and Western Street when a large pecan tree fell into the home causing roof and electric service damage. At this time I am not aware of any other damage to homes. There was also damage to one billboard on Key Avenue at the intersection of Sulphur Creek.”
TEMPORARY MEASURES
Insurance agents were working with customers early in the week to mitigate the damage from the storm, while adjusters from their companies are just starting efforts to estimate the damage and start cutting checks for repairs.
Danny Sheppard of SRC Roofing was watching some of the repair efforts going on Tuesday. Sheppard said he hadn’t received any calls for help yet but was driving through the neighborhood assessing the damage. Before he went into construction, Sheppard was an insurance agent, so he has perspective on what’s happening right now around the area.
“They had 30 brochures (from repair companies) on their front porches by Monday morning,” Sheppard said, of the contractors who have flooded the neighborhood since the tornado. But he says it is too early for anyone to be signing contracts for extensive repairs.
“The best thing you can do is to get someone out to mitigate the damages,” Sheppard said, “because the insurance companies will pay for mitigation (since) you’re saving them money by preventing any further damage.
“Hold off on signing contracts. If you do something too early, a lot of times there are things the adjusters can’t see, so they have to come back and supplement it. What you need (in a contractor) is someone who will work with the insurance company to supplement things if you need it.
“Tornadoes throw a lot of fear into people. But then they look back a few weeks later and then realize (they) could have done things better.”
Herald Managing Editor Rose Fitzpatrick and staff writers David A. Bryant and Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this story.
