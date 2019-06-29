Gram Short is amazed that so many people stand ready to help his family raise money for and awareness of autism.
“Words really can’t explain,” Short said Saturday at the 2nd annual Tag Team for Autism in Copperas Cove. “Just the outpouring of support...and just knowing where the money’s going.”
Short owns Bulldog Auto Detailing, where the Tag Team event has been held for the past two years. The event is like a big car show, car wash and party with food and live music. But the event has a serious theme.
“When I started working at Baylor in 2012, the rate (of autism) according to the CDC was 1 in 150,” said Kristen Padilla-Mainor, who is the director of the Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities. “Now it’s 1 in 68. I think as a whole, professionals and parents are just more aware of what to look for.”
Padilla-Mainor was on hand to talk to anyone who might need help understanding autism or who might be looking for resources that are available to them.
The center she runs provides low-cost autism counseling by using undergraduate and graduate students who are in training, and who are supervised by faculty in the Department of Educational Psychology.
“We try to keep our services at a pretty low cost, given that a lot of families in Central Texas live at or below the poverty line,” Padilla-Mainor said. “We try to keep it at or below what a co-pay would be, just to be very supportive of our families so they get the services that they need.”
Families like the Shorts, who have a son with autism.
“Our son’s biggest troubles are that he is not able to communicate at all,” Jennifer Short said Saturday. “He’s completely non-verbal, so it’s a daily challenge to figure out exactly what he wants, and meeting his everyday needs.”
She said the family can’t take Adrian to many public places because the crowds and noise can be overwhelming for the 11 year old. But she said the program at Baylor has helped.
“What they do is one-on-one specialized therapy. He gets a full hour each session...with a therapist giving him all the attention, trying to figure out better ways to help him communicate.”
Helping more families get help through the center is part of why the event was started last year. Padilla-Mainor is grateful for the help.
“We operate on a very low budget. We really rely on donations to help continue to keep our rates low for families,”
The event raised $1,200 last year and Darnell Newman, who organized the event, said Saturday morning that it should raise about twice that this year.
Gram Short hoped the additional money would help more families receive help from the center.
“What a lot of people don’t understand is that insurance doesn’t cover anything autism-related. By donating and helping this cause, you’re helping another child be able to get the therapy they need to become as functional in society as possible.”
More information about the services provided by the Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities is available online at: https://www.baylor.edu/bcdd/index.php?id=944636.
