 courtesy photo/CCISD

Michael Morales loves history. Not only does he teach 7th grade Texas History at Copperas Cove Junior High, but he also sponsors the Young Historians Club.

Morales began teaching in Copperas Cove ISD in January 2019. Principal Robert Turner says Morales has made a tremendous impact on his campus in just a brief amount of time.

