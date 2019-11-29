Heather Gutierrez 11-22

Heather Gutierrez

 courtesy photo

When Heather Gutierrez was a student in elementary school, she thought she knew what patriotism was. She thought she had an even better grasp on the pride in her country by the time she was in high school. But, now in the role of a teacher,

Gutierrez shares with her students that she truly learned was loving her country meant when she selflessly signed to serve her country.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.