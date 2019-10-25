An axe handle clanged loudly as it was drug across the chain link fence of a dog run while teenagers on their hands and knees darted out of dog houses in an attempt to scare their unsuspecting victims in the pitch black darkness.

Teen Miss Five Hills Mary Rhorick and her family spent more than 75 hours building props, walls, and carnival games for the third annual Adoptober Festival, an event of the Texas Humane Heroes, Rhorick’s chosen charity.

