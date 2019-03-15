One young Copperas Cove resident is winding up a roundhouse kick to cancer for the third year in a row.
Ariel Draper, 15, is organizing the third annual Kick Cancer’s Butt Kick-a-thon at Candy Outfitters, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Candy Outfitters, 185 W. Business U.S. Highway 190.
Tents will be set up in the parking lot, where several martial arts schools will give demonstrations throughout the day, according to a news release.
Those who attend the event will have a chance to release some frustration by punching or kicking “BOB,” a body opponent bag dressed in a Kick-a-thon T-shirt for $1.
A kicking contest is also planned, with a $10 entry fee. Of that amount, $5 will go into the jackpot, and $5 will go to St. Jude’s, Derby said.
The winner of the contest will be the person who executes the most kicks in 60 seconds, receiving the jackpot. The second-place winner will receive one gift certificate for five small sundaes at Waffle Cone. The third place winner will receive four tokens for a medium Cherry Limade at Sonic.
Whether punching BOB or entering the kicking contest, everyone will receive a “swag bag” containing coupons from Candy Outfitters or Dairy Queen and other assorted items.
