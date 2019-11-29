COPPERAS COVE — It’s been another successful year for the Food for Families program in Copperas Cove.

The 30th annual food drive was held last Friday in front of the H-E-B store in Cove. Dozens of volunteers worked for 14 hours to sort, box, stack and eventually pack boxes onto trailers and into trucks to ship back to the four ministries that will distribute it.

