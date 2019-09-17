Her eyes fly open wide and a huge smile spreads across her face when she sees a pop tab, the metal flap used to open aluminum cans. Tiny Miss Five Hills Isabella Cross gets excited and understands clearly when she sees the silver tabs that she is to collect them. What the toddler may not understand is what a life-long impact she will have on hospitalized children and their families.

Isabella, who was crowned the winner of the Tiny Miss Division of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant in March, is supporting the Ronald McDonald House as her platform of service during her year-long reign, said Isabella’s mother, Ashley Cross.

(0) comments

