Tonight, 475 students will graduate from Copperas Cove High School. On Tuesday evening, 50 of those graduates were honored at the Copperas Cove Education Foundation’s Senior Walk of Fame Academic Recognition Banquet.
Among the honorees, senior Emma Bodisch was a finalist at National History Day twice and top three at Texas History Day multiple times. She credits her love of history to her junior high teacher, Danny Corbett.
Bodisch chose Corbett, now retired from the school district, as her guest for the banquet. Corbett continues to work with students, including Bodisch, on their National History Day projects. He also travels with them to the state and national competitions.
Each of the graduates was allowed to select one CCISD employee who most impacted their lives as a guest, as a way to honor them for the inspiration they provided.
Each student received a $100 cash gift and Copperas Cove Independent School District employees received a $50 cash gift, all courtesy of Cove Meadows Management Corporation.
During the evening, Bodisch was the recipient of a $4,000 scholarship awarded by the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.
The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2018 is at 7:30 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
