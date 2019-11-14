S.C. Lee Band

S. C. Lee Junior High band students perform in a concert at Lea Ledger Auditorium. Twenty-six band members competed at the regional contest and were selected to perform in the all-region band last Saturday.

 courtesy photo/CCISD

Music from the most accomplished middle school students in Central Texas filled Lea Ledger Auditorium in Copperas Cove last Saturday night.

Hundreds of students from more than a dozen middle schools competed for the opportunity to perform in the all-region band performance on Saturday.

