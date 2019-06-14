The City of Copperas Cove is moving forward with efforts to help homeowners affected by last Sunday’s tornado.
The city issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday that covers the area along Big Divide Road where the tornado touched down.
The proclamation states that Mayor Bradi Diaz has determined that “extraordinary measures” need to be taken to “alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.”
The proclamation declares a state of disaster to exist in the area along Big Divide Road where the tornado struck. It also implements the city’s emergency plan. The disaster proclamation is effective immediately and will last no longer than seven days unless extended by the city council.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said late Wednesday afternoon that the disaster proclamation was a necessary step toward helping with cleanup in the neighborhood where the tornado touched down
“We’ve got a tremendous amount of brush and debris that was accumulated in there. What the city plans to do is offer assistance to the citizens in the identified and affected area...(to) get rid of that brush and debris and (get) it hauled off.
“Otherwise, the effective rule is we do it on the third Tuesday of the month. These people can’t wait that long,” Young said.
“It (the disaster proclamation) gives us the ability to take that emergency management plan, open it up and, if there are any possibilities of us doing anything...it gives us the ability to put that into play,” Young said.
The city of announced Thursday that Solid Waste has made it a priority to conduct collections in the affected area (see the map included with this story). Citizens in the that area are encouraged to place all brush and bulk debris curbside, in separated piles and not on the street. Collection fees will be waived thru next Monday, June 17th, for all affected residences. Solid Waste will resume with the normal collection schedule on June 18th. Please keep in mind, any contractors hired to complete work are required by City Ordinance to arrange for their own collection of debris.
Questions may be directed to the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
Anyone hauling their own debris can go to the Transfer Station located at 2605 South FM 116 Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The city has extended the station’s operating schedule to assist customers unable to dump during traditional weekday hours. All standard rates and regulations will remain in effect during this single day event.
