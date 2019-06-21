Damage from the June 9 tornado in the Big Divide area is estimated to total more than $2.6 million, according to a preliminary assessment conducted by representatives from the Building Officials Association of Texas disaster response team. The assessment was conducted on properties in the area Monday.
The tornado hit western Copperas Cove with peak wind speeds of about 115 mph, said Tom Bradshaw, meteorologist in charge at the Fort Worth Office of the National Weather Service. The path was a mile long.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said in a Wednesday press release that the total damage assessment of homes that were evaluated is estimated to be $2,680,875. The total number of properties affected by the Big Divide Tornado was set at 198.
The breakdown by county is Coryell at $2,459,206.25, and Lampasas totals $221,228.75.
“Officials then provided an assessment of their findings which revealed that homes affected by the storm were found to be in either Coryell County or Lampasas County but within the city limits of Copperas Cove. These findings are subject to change if further information is received and are illustrative numbers that are only an estimation of the damages,” Young said. “Information that a property owner may receive from their insurance company will prevail in all circumstances. The preliminary disaster assessment that was completed does not promise or guarantee that any reimbursement funding will be made available.”
Findings will be reported to state officials to record the local damage and add to statewide disaster damage numbers Copperas Cove issued a disaster proclamation for the affect area last week. Coryell County followed suit on Monday. Lampasas County is working on a similar proclamation. Copperas Cove Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah said Wednesday that the joint disaster proclamations are necessary under state requirements.
“We do not know if there will be any state of federal support (for tornado cleanup efforts),” Haverlah said. The city activated its emergency plan last week in order to dedicate equipment and personnel to the cleanup of brush and debris. Haverlah thanked the cities of Lampasas and Killeen for sending people and equipment to help with the cleanup.
