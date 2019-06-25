COPPERAS COVE -- The Copperas Cove City Council has named Ryan Haverlah as city manager, ending a search that lasted nearly a year and a half.
The council met in executive session to discuss candidates for the position for nearly three hours on Tuesday. The process of selecting finalists for the position was conducted mainly behind closed doors, during executive sessions held over the last few weeks. The only signal that the council was close to making a decision was a post on the website of recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources. The company posted several weeks ago that finalists had been named for the position, but there was no public announcement of those selections by the city council.
Council adjourned for executive session at 8:31 a.m.. At least two of the apparent candidates for the open position entered the council chamber during the morning and then were taken to another room to wait.
Just before 11:30 a.m., the council returned to the chamber and Mayor Bradi Diaz asked if there was a motion before the council. Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Yancey made the motion to name Haverlah the city manager, which was quickly seconded. Without discussion, the city council unanimously approved Haverlah’s appointment.
After the meeting, Haverlah said he felt “fantastic” about being named city manager.
“It feels great to know that the city council, those who were elected by our community, would have enough trust to allow me to lead this organization,” Haverlah said.
Haverlah said his priorities would be set based on the directions from the city council.
“First is to ensure the staff continues to work cohesively as a unit,” Haverlah said, “get through our budget that we’re about to start on and...some long range planning about the community’s infrastructure and services.”
Haverlah has worked for the city since March of 2011 and has worn many hats. His titles have included budget director, assistant finance director, assistant to the city manager and deputy city manager. He was named interim city manager in February of 2018 after the resignation of Andrea Gardner.
He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Angelo State University in December of 2002 and graduated from Texas State University’s Certified Public Manager Program in December of 2016.
Haverlah lives in Copperas Cove with his wife Erica, and his three children.
While the council has selected Haveralh as city manager, an official date for him to take the position has not been determined.
