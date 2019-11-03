Election 2019

OPPERAS COVE — The final chance for voters to weigh in on this year’s Copperas Cove City Council races will happen Tuesday.

Ten candidates have filed to run for four seats on the council. The Place 3 race pits incumbent Councilman Dan Yancey against first-time political candidates Jayme Sigler and Dario Eubank. The Place 4 election will feature incumbent Councilman Jay Manning, former Councilman Matthew Russell and newcomer Benjamin Beck. In Place 5, political newcomer Dianne Campbell will take on former city Councilman Gary Kent for the seat currently held by Councilman Kirby Lack, who is term limited.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

