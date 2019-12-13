Noah Spitzer 12-13

Williams/Ledger Elementary third grader Noah Spitzer listened carefully to the instructions he was given, slightly turning his head to process the information he was receiving. Then, he set about the task he was assigned: packing holiday food boxes for the homeless and those in need this holiday season.

Noah is the reigning Little Mister Five Hills and enjoys the community service work he has been introduced to through his pageant title.

