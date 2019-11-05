COPPERAS COVE — Voters have made their choices for the four City Council seats up for election in Copperas Cove.

In unofficial results released Tuesday night, incumbent Dan Yancey was the winner of Place 3 City Council seat with 1,200 votes. Political newcomer Jayme Sigler was the runner-up with 461 votes, while Dario Eubank was third with 401 votes.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

