COPPERAS COVE -- Young members of Pink Warrior Angels of Central Texas held a car wash and bake sale Saturday to raise money to help those with cancer.
Fifteen-year-old Ariel Draper organized the event for the group’s Youth Council. It took place at Chip Control Glass in Copperas Cove.
“The Pink Warrior Angels of Central Texas, their main goal is to help people with cancer and survivors of cancer pay some bills, maybe make life a little easier and better for their treatments,” Draper said.
The minimum suggested donation was $7, though Draper said the group was certainly willing to accept more. Baked good were also being sold under the group’s canopy, and Chip Control Glass was also doing more than just donating one of the service bays.
“If someone does come through and they’ve got a chipped windshield...we want to donate a portion of the proceeds to the group that’s here today,” said Andrew Strouth with Chip Control Glass.
Strouth said his decision to allow the group to wash cars at the business stems from his time as a police officer.
“My desire to do this was just the sense that there are some kids out there who have the desire to work and be productive, and this is an outlet for them and a chance for us to give back to the community.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the group is urged to connect with them through their Facebook page for more information.
