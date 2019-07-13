COPPERAS COVE — Drivers on U.S. Business 190 in Copperas Cove who might have been in the mood for a car wash had plenty of choices Saturday.
Youth from Boy Scout Troop 224 stood on the grass in front of the AutoZone store at the intersection of Business 190 and Leonhard Street, shouting at passing cars and waving signs encouraging them to stop and take part in their fundraising car wash.
Directly across the street in front of the Alon gas station and convenience store, youth softball players from the Copperas Cove CenTex Curve softball team were doing the same thing.
“(We’re) trying to raise money to buy a new trailer for our troop,” Troop 224 leader Hayze Novi said Saturday as his Scouts waited for the next car to pull in behind AutoZone. “We’ve kind of outgrown our old one...and we had to borrow a whole different trailer to even go to summer camp this year.”
Novi said some people who stopped by weren’t interested in getting a car wash but still gave the Scouts some money toward their goal. He added that the troop plans more car washes later this year, but won’t be doing any until school starts again.
Across the street, softball team members and adult leaders were waving cars behind the gas station building, where even more team members stood ready to swarm each vehicle with brushes and sponges.
“Our ultimate goal is to raise money to go to nationals next year,” coach James Harper said. The Cove Curve 07 travel team is getting an early start on that goal to make sure all the girls on the team have enough money to make the trip.
“We have two teams, so we have about 30 girls combined,” Harper said. “These girls work their butts off...and we try to keep prices low so we can be all-inclusive to all families.”
Harper said the team plans even more car washes, bake sales and even ice cream sales, as well as spirit nights at local businesses to help them get to their goal.
