When Sherry Hoffpauir thinks of her late mother, Annie, one thing that stands out is her mom’s sense of humor.
“She was so funny,” said Hoffpauir, a longtime Copperas Cove resident. “One time, when the University of Texas played the Oregon Ducks (in football), the Ducks scored to take the lead and she called my husband, Joe Lombardi, who is a huge UT fan, and said, ‘Quack, quack!’
“She had a standing appointment at the beauty shop every Saturday, and Joe would take her. I was off work one Saturday and said, ‘Mother, I can take you today for your hair appointment.’ She said, ‘No, I’d rather Joe take me.’
“I later found out that after she got her hair done, Joe would take her to McDonald’s on the way home for a burger and fries. It was their little secret, and she was afraid that if I took her, she wouldn’t get to go,” Sherry Hoffpauir said, laughing.
Her mom died three years ago at age 82, but there is a constant reminder outside the home they shared that Annie’s spirit is still around.
“There are roses she planted in the front yard, and they bloom every holiday to remind us of her. In the middle of winter in December, they bloomed for a month leading right up to Christmas. Right now, they are in full bloom.
“They are close to the front door, so they greet me coming and going,” Hoffpauir said. “Sometimes when the petals fall, they lead me to the door.”
Celebrations of motherhood can be traced to ancient Greek and Roman times, according to history.com. The most modern precedent for Mother’s Day is an early Christian festival known as “Mothering Sunday.”
Origins of the holiday in the United States go back to the 19th century, when “Mother’s Day Work Clubs” were established with the help of West Virginia resident Ann Reeves Jarvis, to teach women how to properly care for their children. Her daughter, Anna Jarvis, is credited with the start of the official Mother’s Day in the U.S., following her mother’s death in 1905, as a way to honor the sacrifices mothers made for their children.
‘Voice of Reason’
Bubba Sparks, a Houston native now living an hour south of Killeen in Austin, remembers his mother, Barbara, as “an unstoppable, unflappable force of nature and voice of reason.”
“She was very to the point, encouraging you where needed, and also bringing you face to face with reality,” he said.
An early example of his Kansas-born mother’s no-nonsense approach came when young Bubba was in the fourth grade. A school bully challenged him to a fight on the way home, and word quickly spread through the neighborhood.
As a crowd of kids gathered to watch, mama Sparks also showed up.
“I was tiny and this boy was big, and all the other kids were standing around cheering. Mom drives up and announces that if we were going to fight, it was going to be fair, and so she would referee. She figured he wouldn’t really hurt me, if she was there.
“I would go after the guy, and he would pin me to the ground. Every time I’d get up, within 30 seconds he’d have me pinned back down again. After a while, adults started showing up to see what was going on, and my mom informed them that she was the referee, and that was her son on the bottom. She said, ‘We might as well let ’em get it out of their system.’
“It wasn’t long before the crowd started taunting the bully, and laughing at him for picking on the little guy. The next day, he came up to me and apologized, and asked if we could be friends. I said, OK, and there was never any more bullying at school the rest of the year. That ended it.”
Barbara Sparks, mother of two boys and two girls, died nine years ago at age 75. She suffered for a long time with serious health issues, and Bubba Sparks remembers being with her as she struggled to let go.
“We were called to her bedside to say our goodbyes three times, but she kept coming back. Just like her not to give up and do what everyone expected,” he recalled.
“The first time she failed to go as planned, she told me about the experience. She said she was drifting between the other side and life. She said the other side was beautiful and peaceful, and she was angry for being called back. I immediately interrupted her, and told her that God had other plans, and she needed to focus on that and be grateful.
“Like me, my mom was a flawed individual haunted by demons I’m not sure she understood. We loved and understood each other, and I’m so grateful for not only the lessons of life she taught me, but how she went about explaining their importance and rationale.
“She told me she was afraid of the unknown of death, until after the time she saw the other side. She promised she would be with me, even when she was gone. I have felt her with me many times since then. She’s right. She’s not really ever leaving me.”
‘Loving person’
Laura Dyer, of Copperas Cove, lost her mother, Nancy Gillespie Cookson Hopkins Biggs, 74, in March.
A native of Wichita, Kansas, the mother of three was “a very creative, artistic, and loving person.”
“I think my favorite memory of her was making May baskets to deliver to our elderly neighbors,” Laura Dyer said. “We had a yard full of lilacs, jonquils, sweet peas, peonies and roses. There were so many pretty flowers to choose from, and making the pretty paper baskets was so much fun.
“She always encouraged our creativeness, whether it was crafting, calligraphy, sewing or knitting. Everything I create seems to have a little bit of mama in it. I went to live with my dad and stepmom — ‘Mom’ — when I was 13. I have been blessed in this life with having a mother who gave me life, and Mom who raised me. Mom is still here, although at 83 she has developed dementia and is fading fast,” Laura Dyer said.
“My Mama gave me the gift of creativity and nurturing, and Mom gave me common sense, a good work ethic and most importantly taught me how to cook. A pretty good combination from both of them has made me the woman I am,” she added.
“This will be my first Mother’s Day without her and I realize now how much I really miss her, but I know she is with me and always will be.”
