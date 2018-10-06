COPPERAS COVE — While the midterm elections are heating up nationwide, Copperas Cove Councilman James Pierce Jr. held a meet and greet at Grill Daddy’s on Saturday as part of his re-election campaign.
“I feel that six years is enough to represent your city as a councilman,” said Pierce, who is serving in his first, three-year term. “No more than two terms. After that amount of time in office, people tend to have too much power.”
Residents came out to voice their opinions on what’s going on in the city.
Many residents talked about the company that manages the city’s water — Fathom — and the confusing bills that come from it. They also talked about increased taxes, improved sidewalks, area roads and better business coming into Copperas Cove.
The election — Nov. 6 — is about four weeks away and Pierce is hopeful that he will be re-elected to his current position (Place 2) to the City Council.
Early voting will be underway on Oct. 22 – 26, Oct. 29 – 31 and Nov. 1 – 2.
“I am still learning every single day and I am not afraid to learn I have made mistakes,” said Pierce. “We were unanimous on Fathom 7-0. I think we could have done better on that. I have done a good enough job where I should be given the honor to serve again.”
