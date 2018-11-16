On a chilly Saturday morning, a Cove Relay for Life team of volunteers came out to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
They held a yard sale with donated items and cooked up some brats and hot dogs. People could buy a food plate for $8.
Raising Cane’s of Copperas Cove donated tea and lemonade.
The event was in front of Spa Topia, which is owned by Rebecca Payne, the main coordinator for the event.
A bonus for attendees was the chance to watch the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade.
The parade went by Spa Topia at 316 E. Avenue D.
Relay for life is May 4.
Rebecca Payne is a member of the leadership team for the Cove Relay for Life event.
“The event leadership team puts the relay together, and so this is a fundraiser for Relay for Life, which will be happening May 4, 2019. We will be including a few more fundraisers,” Rebecca Payne said.
Greg Payne is a volunteer with the Relay for Life, and said cancer by itself is a horrible thing.
“I wanted to be a part of helping to defeat that,” Greg Payne said. “I lost my grandmother to cancer, and I am in my second year being in Relay for Life.”
Elly Lynch is a volunteer with Relay for Life, and the disease has affected her because her family has had a history with the disease.
“It is always great to give back especially with the fact that my family has such a big history with cancer,” Lynch said.
Another volunteer, Michelle Chapa, said you don’t really realize how much it touches you until someone in your life that you are close has the disease
“You need to let them know that you are not alone, and that you are here for them,” Chapa said.
