COPPERAS COVE — A resident of Copperas Cove will be serving as a delegate to the 18th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature.
Martha Helen Jackson was sworn-in as one of the 85 delegates to the body in Austin in July. Jackson called her election to represent Coryell County an honor.
“I enjoy having a voice in the process of writing resolutions and bylaws,” Jackson said, “actually following the process senior issues to become laws.”
The advisory body was created in 1985 by the Texas Legislature. Members will meet two more times in the next 12 months, discussing issues important to Texas seniors.
Nolanville resident Irene Andrews is beginning her second term as delegate.
Just like the Texas Legislature, the group will debate the issues, put forward resolutions and bylaws and discuss them in committee. All issues that get through committee will be voted on by the full body in May.
The ones that are approved will be included in a report to the Texas Legislature, the governor and the lieutenant governor.
