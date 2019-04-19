One-hundred and 36 students, 91 entries and 20 schools converged on Austin for the Cen-Tex Regional History Day event in February with one goal in mind: qualifying to compete at Texas History Day this Saturday.
Copperas Cove High School freshmen Justin Delgado and William French will compete on Saturday at the Bullock History Museum in Austin with their project, the Doolittle Raiders because of how perfectly it fit this year’s contest theme, Triumph and Tragedy.
“The triumph lies in the fact that nobody at the time believed that a raid on Japan was possible,” French said. “Meanwhile, the tragedy fits in two ways — the tragedy before the raid, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and the tragedy that came after, the massacre of entire villages of Chinese citizens that the Japanese believed aided the Raiders after their crash.”
The duo are not strangers to the competition having participated and competed in Junior Historians the past three years, starting in the seventh grade. Their first project covered a civil uprising for Puerto Rican independence in a small town called Jayuya. The pair learned about the “Muzzle Law” which restricted Puerto Ricans from showing national pride. They also interviewed Heriberto Marin who spent 10 years in prison for his participation in the uprising of Jayuya. The students’ eighth-grade project covered the dispute of who should have the rights over the Panama Canal.
“We came in third place last year and are determined to win this year and go to state,” Delgado said. “Ultimately, our goal is to make it to the national competition in Washington, D.C.”
French said that he and Delgado have made changes to both their verbal and visual presentations based on feedback from the judges at the regional contest.
“We have been adding sources to our bibliography and correcting any mistakes on our board in order to be competitive at the state competition,” he said.
French and Delgado will be joined by Copperas Cove Junior High students Emma Morris and Samantha Parker, who competed in the junior division at the regional contest and also advance to the state competition.
Eight CCJHS Junior Historians competed in several categories including historical research papers, websites, exhibits and documentaries. Student Radhika Amin placed third in the Junior Division Individual Papers competition. Parker placed second in Junior Division Individual Websites and Morris placed first in Junior Division Individual Documentaries.
The Cove students hope to advance from the state competition to the national contest in Maryland later this summer.
