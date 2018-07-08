To the Editor:
This week I was informed of the upcoming sudden retirement of Killeen’s director of Volunteer Services, Roxanne Flores-Achmad.
This surprised me, because Mrs. Achmad evidently loved her work, as she was recently awarded the Outstanding New Volunteer Administrator Award for 2018. It acknowledged her unselfish dedication to the city of Killeen and Community Services Division above all others in the nation!
Did her supervisor, the executive director of the Community Services Division, acknowledge her efforts that made not only the city look good but him as well? No.
Many did not realize that Mrs. Achmad, upon my retirement two years ago, was handed the responsibility of running the senior citizens program and Volunteer Services Division with minimal added compensation — no added staff, only added work.
She advocates for senior concerns — to deaf ears. Still, this wonderful employee brought the glory home through her love of seniors and hours of uncompensated overtime running the Volunteer and Senior Citizens divisions.
If the executive director of Community Services was saddled with running another division, I doubt that he would do any added work without fair compensation and added staff.
When the president of the Senior Advisory Board learned of Ms. Achmad’s retirement, he resigned last week. This wonderful, caring, involved senior advocate, had been on the Senior Advisory Board for many years.
When Mrs. Achmad retires Aug. 3, the Senior Citizens Division will have nobody at the helm who has a clue.
The program coordinator for the Bob Gilmore Center retires at the end of this month. No director, no program coordinator, no Senior Advisory Board president, no one with any seniority on the board ... so, so sad.
However, there is a happy ending for Mrs. Achmad. She was personally contacted to be the area membership executive director for the Girl Scouts, with benefits, more pay, better hours and no forfeiture of time off without compensation. They pursued her when they learned she had earned the New Volunteer Administrator Award.
Evidently, they recognize a good employee.
Debbie Edwards
retired city of Killeen
Senior Centers director
