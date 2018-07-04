Just after local farmers started to recover from a string of poor years, stifling heat and dry conditions are threatening to knock them down again.
Corn fields that looked promising in the spring have been scorched by hot, dry conditions. Now, producers are finding many of their plants didn’t produce an ear.
“We’re going to see one of the worst crops we’ve had since maybe 1990 or 1996, and those two (years) were really bad,” local farmer and former Bell County Commissioner Richard Cortese said.
Stalks shot up across the county in the early stages, but fields weren’t able to withstand the onslaught of harsh conditions.
“In the first part of May, I would have told you we had a chance to have one of the best crops we’ve had in a lot of years, but May just cooked us and June didn’t give us any relief,” Cortese said.
He added that many producers have already resorted to bailing their corn crop or chopping it for silage.
“There’s just nothing there,” Cortese said.
It marks another setback for farmers, many of whom are still recovering from poor yields in 2015 and 2016. Excessive rains in those years ruined crops. Producers started to get back on track with stronger-than-normal yields in 2017. Last August, Bell County AgriLife Extension Agent Lyle Zoeller said many
farmers were producing 120-160 bushels of corn per acre. The longtime county average is about 85-90 bushels.
This year is another story. Local farmer Robert Fleming said he’s only expecting 30-50 bushels per acre.
“We’re only going to have a half or a third of a crop,” Fleming said. “We got it planted and were off to a great start, but we just can’t deal with these temperatures in May and June with only 10-15 percent of normal rainfall.”
Historic heat
In an AgriLife crop and weather report, climatologist Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon said this summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record.
“Every station in Texas reported above-normal temperatures, which would make it one of the 10 warmest Junes on record,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “We’re not on pace to equal 2011, but it’s setting up to be a relatively hot summer.”
In 2011, temperatures were more than 5 degrees above normal — twice the previous record for above average temperatures.
“If conditions stay as they have been, 2018 could be the second hottest summer on record. We could pull that off,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
The report stated that Central Texas pastures and crops are in poor condition and have shown drought stress. Most areas last week were 10-16 inches below the 10-year average rainfall.
Livestock
Ranchers are taking a hit as well. An impending hay shortage and lack of tank water has some ranchers pairing down their herds.
“A lot of cows are being sold because people are trying to save what little resources they have. You either can’t afford to feed them or can’t find the hay,” Fleming said. “There’s going to be a very big shortage of hay this year.”
Promising crops
It isn’t all bad news, however. Fleming said the region’s wheat yield was strong.
“The wheat was exceptionally well. It did really well this year and it had a pretty good price. That was nice for the few wheat producers we have around here,” Fleming said.
Most shied away from planting wheat, however, as the market was weak at planting time. But those who persisted reaped the benefits.
“No one really planted a whole lot of wheat because the prices were so low when we planted it back in November, but it did rally some,” Fleming said. “Most people made a really good wheat crop.”
Meanwhile, cotton has a chance to produce a solid crop, but a good rain is desperately needed before cotton plants start dropping their blooms.
“If the cotton guys can still get a rain, they can pull a rabbit out of the hat,” Fleming said. “They’re going to need a rain here pretty quick, or it’s going to start shedding what it has made on the ground.”
Forecasts are calling for rain scattered showers Wednesday with more rain chances throughout the weekend.
Long-term outlook
Crop insurance may help dampen the blow, but many local producers were counting on another strong year to pull ahead.
“Insurance is going to pay something, but that won’t keep people in business,” Cortese said. “This is one of those years that’s a turning point, and the turn is not in the right direction.”
Fleming said it’s been two steps back for every step forward.
“You can’t get ahead. You can’t create any equity. It’s going to be really, really tough on producers,” he said.
And a crop failure of this magnitude could take years to recover from.
“Everyone is going to be in a different situation, but I think you’re looking at a multi-year recovery,”
Cortese said. “You don’t recover back in one year. Our prices are not good enough to do that. If prices go up and you don’t have anything to sell, it doesn’t matter.”
It isn’t just producers who are affected, Cortese said.
“All your suppliers — fertilizer, chemicals, tractor dealers — they’re worried about what they’re going to do because (farmers) don’t have any money to buy anything, so the repercussions are extremely deep in this area,” Cortese said. “It’s going to have deep reaches for a lot of other people. We spend a lot of
money in this economy and we bring a lot of money in.”
Even still, Cortese said local farmers will remain diligent, tending to the soil and holding out for better results in years to come.
“Just like a perennial football team that loses every year, we have to hope we’ll be better next year,” Cortese said. “There’s always next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.