Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen's Nolan Middle School approaches final school year
- People pack courtroom for sentencing hearing in Harker Heights double murder case
- Fort Hood troops depart for the border
- Affordable apartment complex on its way to Killeen
- First National Bank in Killeen robbed
- Killeen ISD police arrest man accused of flashing student
- Suspect who allegedly stabbed Killeen woman 17 times arrested
- Killeen man charged with sexual assault after investigation
- Victims remembered after nine years
- 12-6A FOOTBALL: Ellison beats rival Killeen, but not enough to remain in playoff race
Images
Commented
- District 54 candidates talk property taxes as election nears (2)
- Doris Pauline Warren (1)
- Belton reader asks why nation can’t rid itself of discord, hatred (1)
- Jeff Sessions pushed out after a year of attacks from Trump (1)
- Today marks 27th anniversary of Luby’s shooting (1)
- Palo Alto Middle School football coach suspended (1)
- Heights council hears proposals on citywide recycling (1)
- Waco Midway cruises past Harker Heights 55-13 (1)
- Killeen family wakes up to gunfire (1)
- In posthumous message, Hawking says science under threat (1)
Featured Businesses
The Harker Heights Herald is a weekly local newspaper serving the community of Harker Heights Texas. The Heights Herald covers the Harker Heights Knight's sports teams.
- Jason Schaefer, quinnjj
-
- 0
The new modern look of the Killeen Daily Herald might belie the newspaper's rich history. The Herald, launched in 1890, is the oldest continuously operating business in the community. Neither flood nor fire nor a fouled-up press has prevented delivery of the Killeen Daily Herald. And during …
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Cli…
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.